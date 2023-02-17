75 Presidents' Day Sales to Shop This Weekend: Kate Spade, SKIMS, Nordstrom Rack, Fenty Beauty, and More

Don't miss these amazing Presidents' Day 2023 deals from your favorite brands, including Good American, NIke, Sephora, and Tarte Cosmetics.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 17, 2023 12:00 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Presidents Day Sales A to ZGetty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

 

Shop hard or go home. Or you can just shop hard from the comfort of your own home. That's the best way to enjoy Presidents' Day 2023. All weekend long, there are some unbelievable discounts on beauty products, fashion, home essentials, and wellness products.

Take an EXTRA 40% off Nordstrom Rack clearance styles. Save up to 75% on handbags, shoes, and accessories from Kate Spade. Get discounts on top-selling styles from Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS. Shop lululemon finds starting at $9. Take 80% off Steve Madden over-the-knee boots, loafers, sandals, and more shoes.

If you want to plan out your spending, here's your guide to the best deals of the weekend, sorted in alphabetical order for your convenience.

Presidents' Day Deals

Aerie

Buy 1 get 1 free all bikini tops and bottoms. Save 30-50% on leggings and tops.

Shop
Now

Adidas

Use the promo code SCORE to save 30% on full-price styles and up to 65% off sale items.

Shop
Now

Alo Yoga

Don't miss these 40% off deals on hundreds of styles from Alo Yoga.

Shop
Now

Amazon

Amazon has deals across all categories. You can save 85% on electronics, clothes, beauty products, home essentials, kids toys, and more. 

Shop
Now

Anthropologie

Save 30% on in-stock furniture, decor, and more.

Shop
Now

ASOS

Save 50% on ASOS top-sellers.

Shop
Now

Athleta

Get an EXTRA 30% off sale styles and save up to 75% on your purchase.

Shop
Now

Away

Save 40% on select bags and travel necessities.

Shop
Now

Banana Republic

Save 40% on select styles from Banana Republic.

Shop
Now

Bare Necessities

Save 25% on bras, underwear, loungewear, lingerie, and swim from Bare Necessities

Shop
Now

BaubleBar

Save 80% on rings, earrings, necklaces, hair accessories, and more at BaubleBar.

Shop
Now

Beachwaver

Save on the neon collection and get 50% off the leave-in conditioning detangler.

Shop
Now

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones

You'll be obsessed with these top-rated Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones. They are noise-cancelling, wireless headphones that are incredibly comfortable to wear. And, of course, they are Bose, which means they deliver an incredibly clear sound.

 
$329
$279
QVC

Calpak

Save 30% on Calpak luggage, bags, accessories, and organizers. 

Shop
Now

Casper

Save 25% on Casper mattresses.

Shop
Now

Coach

Save 50% on select Coach styles.

Shop
Now

Coach Outlet

Save 70% on Coach bags, shoes, accessories, clothes, jewelry and more. 

Shop
Now

Cocoon by Sealy

Save 35% on chill mattresses and get free pillows and sheets from Cocoon by Sealy.

Shop
Now

Commando

Save an extra 30% on Commando sale styles.

Shop
Now

Cupshe

Save 75% on dresses, swimwear, sweaters, and more from Cupshe

Shop
Now

CUUP

Save up to $50 on CUUP swim sets.

Shop
Now

Draper James

Shop markdowns from Reese Witherspoon's fashion brand Draper James starting at just $9.

Shop
Now

Dynamite Clothing

Save an extra 30% on Dynamite Clothing's sale section.

Shop
Now

Dyson

Save $220 on select Dyson products: vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools, and more.

Shop
Now

Edikted

Save 30% sitewide on celeb-favorite brand Edikted.

Shop
Now

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Shop Fenty Beauty deals starting at just $10.

Shop
Now

Frame

Save an extra 30% on the Frame Denim sale section.

Shop
Now

Frasier Sterling

Save 50% sitewide on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling when you use the promo code XOX50.

Shop
Now

Free People

Save on these top-selling styles from Free People.

Shop
Now

Gap

Save up to 60% when you shop at Gap.

Shop
Now

Glamorise

Same 35% on bras, bralettes, lingerie, and more from the Glamorise Presidents' Day Sale.

Shop
Now

Good American

Save 50% on bestsellers from Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.

Shop
Now

Gymshark

You can save 60% when you shop for activewear at Gymshark.

Shop
Now

HSN

Don't miss out on HSN's major discounts across all product categories. 

Shop
Now

IT Cosmetics

Don't miss these 50% discounts on top-selling makeup and skincare from IT Cosmetics.

Shop
Now

J.Crew

Use the code WEEKEND to save 40% on your purchase.

Shop
Now

JBL

Save 70% on JBL devices, no promo code needed.

Shop
Now

Kate Spade

Save 30% on top-selling Kate Spade bags, accessories, shoes, jewelry and more when you use the promo code BLOOM.

Shop
Now

Kate Spade Surprise

Save up to 75% on Kate Spade styles.

Shop
Now

Kohl's

Don't miss these deals, up to 70% off.

Shop
Now

Lancome

Save 50% on Lancome skincare, makeup, and fragrances— no promo code needed.

Shop
Now

LoveShackFancy

Save 25% on select styles from LoveShackFancy— discount applied at checkout.

Shop
Now

Lululemon

Shop these lululemon favorites starting at $9.

Shop
Now

Lulus

Save up to 50% on these stylish finds from Lulus.

Shop
Now

Madewell

Save an extra 20% on the Madewell sale section.

Shop
Now

Nike

Save 25% on these Nike styles.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom

Save 60% on Nordstrom winter essentials for the whole family including finds from UGG, Nike, Free People, and Steve Madden.

Shop
Now

Nordstrom Rack

Get an EXTRA 40% off Nordstrom Rack clearance styles.

Shop
Now

Outdoor Voices

Shop 50% off deals on top-selling styles from Outdoor Voices.

Shop
Now

Peace Out

Save 30% sitewide on game-changing Peace Out Skincare products.

Shop
Now

PINK

Save 60% off loungewear, activewear, bras, panties, and more from PINK.

Shop
Now

Revolve

Save 70% on styles from your favorite Revolve brands, including Free People, Lovers and Friends, NBD, and Nike.

Shop
Now

QVC

Get major discounts on thousands of items from QVC.

Shop
Now

Reebok

Save 40% sitewide when you shop at Reebok.

Shop
Now

Riley Home

Use the code LC15 to save 50% when you shop at Riley Home. There are a lot of great products to choose from, but they have the softest towels, in my opinion.

Shop
Now

Rose Box NYC

Save 20% sitewide on everlasting flower arrangements from Rose Box NYC.

Shop
Now

Sam Edelman

Save 70% on top-selling Sam Edelman styles.

Shop
Now

Sealy

Save $200 on Sealy mattresses and up to 35% on your purchase. 

Shop
Now

Sephora

Get major discounts on Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, KVD Beauty, Urban Decay, and more top brands at Sephora.

Shop
Now

SKIMS

Don't miss these major discounts on some of the most popular styles from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

Shop
Now

Steve Madden

Save 80% on over-the-knee boots, combat boots, booties, sandals, and loafers from Steve Madden. Use the code FLASH to save an EXTRA 30% on sale styles.

Shop
Now

Target

Don't miss these deals starting at just $5 from Target.

Shop
Now

Tarte Cosmetics

Save up to 60% on internet-famous makeup and skincare from Tarte Cosmetics.

Shop
Now

Ulta

Don't miss these 50% off deals at Ulta

Shop
Now

Vera Bradley

Save 25% on everything from Vera Bradley, including an extra 25% off sale styles.

Shop
Now

Wayfair

Save 70% on clearance items. Take $200 off Sealy mattresses. Get a 50% discount on lighting. Save 60% on bedding. Get 50% off mirrors and decors.

Shop
Now

While you're holiday shopping, check out this $50 discount on Bose headphones.

