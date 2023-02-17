Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Seal Their Red Carpet Debut With a Kiss

Watch : See Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

Survey says... Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are ready to go public with their relationship.

A month after first sparking romance speculation with a dinner date, the duo stepped out together at Los Angeles premiere of Snowfall's finale season on Feb. 15. Making their red carpet debut as a couple, Lori stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown as she happily posed for photos with Damson, who stars as Franklin Saint on the FX series.

At one point in the evening, Damson—dressed in a dapper navy blue suit—leaned over and sweetly gave the model a kiss on the head.

Their glitzy date night comes weeks after Lori's 26th birthday, which she celebrated with Damson and friends at Lavo Ristorante in L.A. At the time, an looker told E! News that the pair "looked so happy."

Damson also gave Lori, who is the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey and stylist Marjorie Harvey, a special social media shoutout by sharing a photo of himself planting a smooch on his girlfriend's cheek. He captioned the PDA pic alongside a heart emoji, "Happy Birthday Nunu."