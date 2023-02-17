Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Seal Their Red Carpet Debut With a Kiss

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of Snowfall's final season on Feb. 15. See their glitzy date night.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 17, 2023 1:24 AMTags
CouplesCelebrities
Watch: See Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Make Red Carpet Couple Debut

Survey says... Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are ready to go public with their relationship.

A month after first sparking romance speculation with a dinner date, the duo stepped out together at Los Angeles premiere of Snowfall's finale season on Feb. 15. Making their red carpet debut as a couple, Lori stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown as she happily posed for photos with Damson, who stars as Franklin Saint on the FX series.

At one point in the evening, Damson—dressed in a dapper navy blue suit—leaned over and sweetly gave the model a kiss on the head.

Their glitzy date night comes weeks after Lori's 26th birthday, which she celebrated with Damson and friends at Lavo Ristorante in L.A. At the time, an looker told E! News that the pair "looked so happy."

Damson also gave Lori, who is the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey and stylist Marjorie Harvey, a special social media shoutout by sharing a photo of himself planting a smooch on his girlfriend's cheek. He captioned the PDA pic alongside a heart emoji, "Happy Birthday Nunu."

photos
Lori Harvey's Dating History

Prior to Damson, Lori had dated Michael B. Jordan for over a year before calling it quits in June 2022.

 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out on Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively

2

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

3

Orlando Bloom Reveals Why Katy Perry Relationship Can Be "Challenging"

Having covered Essence's latest Black Love Issue, Lori recently told E! NewsAdrienne Bailon-Houghton that "love is the foundation to everything."

"I feel like this year especially, I'm really stepping into my own, coming into my own as a woman," she continued. "I feel like I'm officially kind of getting grown now, really learning myself."

Lori added, "I've focused on so many other things for years, just as I've been growing—you know, I was young, you have your figure yourself out—just figuring out how to navigate life."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out on Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively

2

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

3

Orlando Bloom Reveals Why Katy Perry Relationship Can Be "Challenging"

4

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

5

John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids