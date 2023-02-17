Lori Harvey and Boyfriend Damson Idris Seal Their Red Carpet Debut With a Kiss

Survey says... Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are ready to go public with their relationship.
A month after first sparking romance speculation with a dinner date, the duo stepped out together at Los Angeles premiere of Snowfall's finale season on Feb. 15. Making their red carpet debut as a couple, Lori stunned in an off-the-shoulder black gown as she happily posed for photos with Damson, who stars as Franklin Saint on the FX series.
At one point in the evening, Damson—dressed in a dapper navy blue suit—leaned over and sweetly gave the model a kiss on the head.
Their glitzy date night comes weeks after Lori's 26th birthday, which she celebrated with Damson and friends at Lavo Ristorante in L.A. At the time, an looker told E! News that the pair "looked so happy."
Damson also gave Lori, who is the daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey and stylist Marjorie Harvey, a special social media shoutout by sharing a photo of himself planting a smooch on his girlfriend's cheek. He captioned the PDA pic alongside a heart emoji, "Happy Birthday Nunu."
Prior to Damson, Lori had dated Michael B. Jordan for over a year before calling it quits in June 2022.
Having covered Essence's latest Black Love Issue, Lori recently told E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton that "love is the foundation to everything."
"I feel like this year especially, I'm really stepping into my own, coming into my own as a woman," she continued. "I feel like I'm officially kind of getting grown now, really learning myself."
Lori added, "I've focused on so many other things for years, just as I've been growing—you know, I was young, you have your figure yourself out—just figuring out how to navigate life."