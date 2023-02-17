Yellowstone's Wes Bentley Has Already Pondered a Future Without Kevin Costner

Watch : "Yellowstone" Star Luke Grimes on Why the Show Is Special

Wes Bentley knows good things rarely last forever—especially in the world of prestige television.

After Deadline reported earlier this month that Yellowstone was planning to move on from star Kevin Costner at the end of its current fifth season, Bentley—who plays Jamie Dutton, the adopted son of John Dutton (Costner)—said bracing for massive change is just part of the job description.

"I thought about this in season one," Bentley told TVLine in an interview published Feb. 15, "because it's always a possibility in TV, right? We're always ready to die."

If John does indeed meet his maker, it might be at the hands of Jamie himself. The two find themselves at bitter odds in season five—which will return from hiatus later this year on Paramount Network—especially after Jamie called for his father to be impeached as the governor of Montana in Yellowstone's mid-season finale in January.

"After John ran for governor and became the thing he said he hated, Jamie started to have a change of perspective," Bentley said. "Maybe John is not this tough guy he says he is. Maybe John doesn't have ideas. Maybe he's just another guy like the rest of them."