Florence Pugh Holds Hands With Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Breakup

Watch : Florence Pugh Confirms SPLIT With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is stepping out with someone new.

The Don't Worry Darling star was recently seen holding hands with photographer Charlie Gooch, who professionally goes by Guy Gooch, as the two took a stroll in London during Valentine's Day.

For the Feb. 14 outing, Florence donned a cozy gray sweater with a black jacket and trousers, while Charlie wore a gray hoodie and blue jacket embroidered with dragon imagery at the wrists. The two completed their looks with sunglasses.

Their outing comes after Florence confirmed in August 2022 that she and Zach Braff privately broke up earlier in the year.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence, who had been linked to Zach since 2019, told Harper's BAZAAR in an August article. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."