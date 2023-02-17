Florence Pugh Holds Hands With Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Breakup

Florence Pugh is stepping out with someone new.
The Don't Worry Darling star was recently seen holding hands with photographer Charlie Gooch, who professionally goes by Guy Gooch, as the two took a stroll in London during Valentine's Day.
For the Feb. 14 outing, Florence donned a cozy gray sweater with a black jacket and trousers, while Charlie wore a gray hoodie and blue jacket embroidered with dragon imagery at the wrists. The two completed their looks with sunglasses.
Their outing comes after Florence confirmed in August 2022 that she and Zach Braff privately broke up earlier in the year.
"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Florence, who had been linked to Zach since 2019, told Harper's BAZAAR in an August article. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."
The two remain good friends, with Zach exchanging kind words with Florence over social media and also posting a birthday tribute for her in January.
As for Charlie, he previously collaborated with Florence on a photoshoot for the Black Widow press tour, which she admitted was her idea.
"My my my… what a collab with @guygooch. I first saw his moving photography a year ago and instantly wanted to create one with him," Florence shared on Instagram in June 2021. "We've spoken about it for a while and he's been planning it for a while. We all wanted this press tour to look different, feel different, and to bring along artists and have them join this journey with us. So.. Guy's moving images have been on my mind for a long time!"
And it looks like they've made more picture perfect memories since then.