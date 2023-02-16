Love Is Blind's Raven Ross Reveals She's Dating a New Guy After SK Breakup

Sometimes, it takes people on the outside to help you see clearly.
It's been over a year-and-a-half since Raven Ross taped Love Is Blind with her former fiancé SK Alagbada, but details about their tumultuous relationship and breakup are still coming out.
"We were already engaged at this point, before all the cheating," the Pilates instructor revealed in her Feb. 16 episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast. "All of this is happening when we already have a lease together and we're already engaged again."
SK initially turned Raven down on their wedding day in the Netflix season three finale. They got back together again but had broken up in time for the show's reunion episode, though she accepted his second proposal during the subsequent After the Altar special. However, she ended that engagement in the very last episode's final moments once multiple women came forward accusing SK of cheating.
During the hour-long tell-all, she explained why she was blinded to the truth. "I truly trusted him so much," Raven shared. "By this point, when I'm finding all of this out, we already have an apartment together. We already do everything together. We already were making plans to move to L.A. together."
According to Raven, SK allegedly took different women on trips to Mexico, Europe and Texas, and tried to keep them a secret.
E! News has reached out to SK for comment, but has not yet heard back. He has not addressed the cheating allegations publicly.
While she is firmly against reuniting with the data engineer, Raven did claim SK has reached out to her recently. However, she's happily seeing "someone pretty great."
She told People in an interview published Feb. 13 that she's "gone on quite a few dates" since her split from SK. "Actually, the guy that I'm dating now sent me a message on Instagram," she said. "It's relatively new. But it's going well, so knock on wood."
As for her own growth, she told Nick, "I am such a different person from all of this," admitting, "I've really learned so much and thank God for growth, 'cause I'm not perfect either. You guys saw me, I was never vulnerable on the show. I was always standoffish."
Raven noted, "I want to go into something with 100 percent of my heart. If it doesn't work out, it doesn't work out. And that's okay because I know I put everything I have into it and I don't have any walls up."
With that said, the pods' walls will certainly be up when Love Is Blind eventually returns for seasons four and five on Netflix.