Love Is Blind's Raven Ross Reveals She's Dating a New Guy After SK Breakup

Sometimes, it takes people on the outside to help you see clearly.

It's been over a year-and-a-half since Raven Ross taped Love Is Blind with her former fiancé SK Alagbada, but details about their tumultuous relationship and breakup are still coming out.

"We were already engaged at this point, before all the cheating," the Pilates instructor revealed in her Feb. 16 episode of Nick Viall's Viall Files podcast. "All of this is happening when we already have a lease together and we're already engaged again."

SK initially turned Raven down on their wedding day in the Netflix season three finale. They got back together again but had broken up in time for the show's reunion episode, though she accepted his second proposal during the subsequent After the Altar special. However, she ended that engagement in the very last episode's final moments once multiple women came forward accusing SK of cheating.