Grey's Anatomy Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo With Emotional Send-Off Video

Watch : Ellen Pompeo's Heartfelt Message to Grey's Anatomy Fans Amid Exit

Grab your person, Meredith Grey is scrubbing out.

In anticipation of Ellen Pompeo's final—at least for now—appearance as Meredith on the Feb. 23 episode of Grey's Anatomy, ABC released an emotional video tribute paying homage to Ellen's 19 seasons on the medical drama.

Set to a cover of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," which was first used in the climax of the Grey's season two finale, the Feb. 16 video shows the many exhilarating highs and the sometimes crushing lows of Meredith's time in Seattle.

"I have a lot of memories of people," Meredith says through a voiceover. "This is the place where I fell in love. The place where I found my family."

The tribute features clips featuring former Grey's favorites like George (T.R. Knight), Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Cristina (Sandra Oh), Addison (Kate Walsh) and, of course, Derek (Patrick Dempsey).

Lots and lots of Derek.

"This is where I learned to be a doctor," Meredith continues. "I've saved lives and I've had my life saved. I've been through broken bones and a broken home. And the death of people I love."

Cue the waterworks.