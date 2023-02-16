Grey's Anatomy Says Goodbye to Ellen Pompeo With Emotional Send-Off Video

Grab your person, Meredith Grey is scrubbing out.
In anticipation of Ellen Pompeo's final—at least for now—appearance as Meredith on the Feb. 23 episode of Grey's Anatomy, ABC released an emotional video tribute paying homage to Ellen's 19 seasons on the medical drama.
Set to a cover of Snow Patrol's "Chasing Cars," which was first used in the climax of the Grey's season two finale, the Feb. 16 video shows the many exhilarating highs and the sometimes crushing lows of Meredith's time in Seattle.
"I have a lot of memories of people," Meredith says through a voiceover. "This is the place where I fell in love. The place where I found my family."
The tribute features clips featuring former Grey's favorites like George (T.R. Knight), Izzie (Katherine Heigl), Cristina (Sandra Oh), Addison (Kate Walsh) and, of course, Derek (Patrick Dempsey).
Lots and lots of Derek.
"This is where I learned to be a doctor," Meredith continues. "I've saved lives and I've had my life saved. I've been through broken bones and a broken home. And the death of people I love."
Cue the waterworks.
"As one chapter closes, a new one opens," Meredith continues, as footage of the bright-eyed new Grey Sloan residents—including Harry Shum. Jr. and Adelaide Kane—is shown.
While Meredith is leaving Seattle behind for a fresh start in Boston—where she will work on finding a cure for Alzheimer's—she ends the video saying wistfully, "This is the place I will forever call home."
Despite the nostalgic send-off, Grey's fans can rest easy knowing that Meredith will be back before they know it.
Ellen told E! News at the People's Choice Awards in December 2022 that she will return for the season 19 finale, which will air later this spring.
Watch Meredith say goodbye—for now—when Grey's Anatomy airs Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. on ABC.