The 78 Best Amazon Deals to Shop During Presidents’ Day 2023

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Presidents Day Weekend is here, which means that there are so many great deals and sales to shop. And, of course, the most convenient site to shop is Amazon. Amazon has a vast selection of items, super fast Prime shipping, and tons of great deals across all product categories.
Enjoy some retail therapy this weekend and treat yourself to some unbelievable discounts on beauty products, home essentials, tech products, clothes, accessories, shoes, and more Amazon must-haves. If you need a little help narrowing down your Amazon shopping, here are some of the best discounts on top-rated products.
Amazon Presidents' Day Deals 2023
Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop for Adults Weight Loss, 24 Detachable Knots, 2 in 1 Adomen Fitness Massage
The Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop is the game-changing product that you need. It's nostalgic with elements of the hula hoop you know and love from growing up, but its attributes go beyond that. It's simple to put together. It's an easy workout to learn, but it gives you the challenge that will help you reach your fitness goals. And if working out is not your thing (yet), it's actually so fun to use and you will be distracted, not even realizing that you're working out. This is also a great product if you have a limited amount of space to work out or if you're traveling.
The Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, comes in 15 colors, and it's on sale at a 63% discount. Switch up your workout and make sure you shop before this deal disappears.
NekTeck Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
You can have shiatsu massage whenever you want with this device. You can even use it while you're working since he can just loop his arms through the straps. There are eight different massage modes to alleviate sore muscles, ease neck stiffness, and just help dad relax. There are three different speeds and an option for a heated massage. This massager has 35,200+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Wi-Fi Enabled Air Purifier
Use this is an air purifier all year and as a fan in the summer. Its "HEPA filter automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns including pollen, dust, mold spores, bacteria and pet dander from your home," according to the brand. Now it works with Amazon Alexa, which makes your life even easier.
Degrees of Comfort Dual Control Heated Mattress Pad
If you need a little more warmth when you sleep, you need to check out this heated mattress pad. The great thing about this is that it heats in zones, so if you sleep with a partner, you can each control your temperature preference.
This product has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock
Don't panic over lost keys ever again. This keyless door lock will put your mind at ease and make you feel safe. You can enter a code with the number keys. You can also opt for fingerprint access. And, if you just love having a conventional key, that's an option too. You can control the lock with an app from your phone. You can even gain entry without internet access.
It has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teeho Fingerprint Door Lock
Here's another key-free lock at another price point. You can get in with codes or a fingerprint, with the ability to save up to 20. This keyless door lock has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you watch on YouTube and TikTok, sometimes you just can't control your hair. You can brush it and style it a million times over and there are still may be some baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz ruining your otherwise perfect look. If hairspray isn't cutting it, you need to add a hair wax stick to your beauty routine.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $10. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water for All Skin Types, Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Ditch the makeup wipes for this micellar water with 3-In-1 micellar water that has 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water removes makeup, cleanses your skin, and soothes irritation at the same time. Just put some on a cotton round or a reusable makeup-removing pad and gently swipe across your skin, no scrubbing needed.
A shopper declared, "This stuff should be called miracle water. I love how it removes makeup and cleanses at the same time all with out any harsh chemicals. I have become addicted to this product, highly recommended."
Blink Outdoor- Wireless, Weather-resistant HD Security Camera
This wireless camera has a 2-year battery life and it works during the day and the night. It also has a two-way audio function, motion detection, it's compatible with Alexa, and you can set it up in mere minutes. This camera has 104,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peace Out Skincare Retinol Face Stick- Reduce Fine Lines, Wrinkles and Uneven Texture with 3% Encapsulated Retinol
After way too much research, I took the plunge and tried the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick and went to bed, not sure what to expect after using the product one time. When I woke up and went to wash my face I was surprised by how smooth my skin looked already. It looked like I had a photo filter on and I couldn't believe it. My skin's texture was evened out, stubborn acne marks and breakouts had faded, my skin just felt so soft, and I kept using the product.
Peace Out describes the product as a "magical wrinkle eraser," but I just wasn't expecting an overall skin transformation at this level. My skin is significantly brighter and it's clear. Even when I'm super tired at night, I make sure to swipe this retinol stick just purely out of anticipation of waking up to some good results. I have never been so excited to wake up every morning. Now, I look forward to seeing those results.
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light, 10 Min Non-Sensitive Fast Teeth Whitener
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time! I was shocked at how well this removes staining."
Another shopper reviewed, "I definitely see a difference after my first use. Very easy and painless for just 10 minutes! I am very impressed since I have tried other methods without luck. I highly recommend!"
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 41,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
If you have eight seconds, you can revive your hair with this. According to the brand, this product makes hair silky and shiny without weighing down your strands.
It has 25,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I don't usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn't take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would of thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!!"
TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender
Bad Wi-Fi is a complete mood killer and it can really be an issue if you need the internet to finish your work, complete a Zoom call, or to stream your favorite TV shows. If you're paying for internet access, it should work throughout your whole home, but, unfortunately, that's not always the case— even in an apartment, sometimes. A lot of us have experienced that one dead zone at home where the internet barely works and you just keep hitting refresh, waiting for a page to load until you just give up and head to another room.
If you want to fix the problem, you don't have to call your internet provider and upgrade to a more expensive plan. You may just need a Wi-Fi extender to improve the signal reliability in your space. The TP-Link AC750 WiFi Extender is only $23, and before you doubt the effectiveness of such an affordable price point, check out the Amazon reviews. This product has 50,800+ 5-star reviews.
ProCIV 16 Packs Eye Masks for Dark Circles and Puffiness Disposable Soothing Headache Relief Dry Eyes, Stress Relief Relief Eye Fatigue Steam Eye Masks
I have an embarrassing amount of screentime and I'm always worried about eye strain. I lay with these heated eye masks on after a long day. They heat up when you open the package and they're so soothing. I even wear them backwards because that gives me more heat. Wearing this mask is a nice break from my phone and it really helps me unwind. I've been buying these once a month since 2019 and I'm always recommending them to friends.
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bikini Zone Anti-Bumps Shave Gel - Close Shave w/ No Bumps, Irritation, or Ingrown Hairs
I have super sensitive skin, especially when it comes to hair removal. I'm also allergic to so many commonly found ingredients. Finding a shave gel that didn't irritate my skin was a tough task, but this affordable find is a great pick and I'm razor bump-free. I will never run out of this stuff.
Fushay Compressed Natural Cellulose Facial Sponges- Pack of 50
Don't be alarmed when you buy these and it just looks like you have a bunch of heart-shaped index cards in your possession. When you put these under running water they turn into little sponges. I use these once a week (or sometimes every other week) to give my face a nice exfoliation. My skin feels super soft after and never irritated or red. I love using these and because they're so thin when they arrive, they don't take up much storage space.
Clarial Exfoliating Body Scrub for Bath & Shower Use
I am a self-tanner fanatic. The key to a flawless self-tanner application or a spray tan is prepping your skin. Slough off all that dead skin 24-48 hours before your tanning session to get an even application. Using this exfoliating mitt is grossly satisfying. Even if you're not in the self-tanner game, I highly recommend this one because it comes through, it's reusable, and my skin is super soft as a result. If your skin is evenly exfoliated, your moisturizers and body oils will absorb super easily and be much more effective. I have tried similar mitts with thousands of five-star reviews assuming they were "better," but this one is the most effective in my opinion. I will never stop buying this product.
Pro tip: use this after you're in the shower for at least five minutes, but don't apply any soap before using it. It works so much better that way.
Ivyu Heatless Hair Curling Rod
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Winter Boot
UGG boots are always an appreciated gift. This mini style comes in a ton of colors and it has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 17,000+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Comeon Fuzzy Faux Shearling Zipper Coats
You'll want to wear this cozy, chic, sherpa jacket every day. It comes in 28 colors and has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set Two-piece
How adorable are these silky pajamas? They come in 100+ colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. This set has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera
This instant camera has a selfie mirror and it comes in nine colors. It has 18,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campsnail 4 Pack High Waisted Leggings for Women
You can never have too many pairs of leggings. This four-piece set is just what you need for working out and hanging out. There are 12 color combinations to choose from. These sets have 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ocess Big Hair Claw Clips
Keep you hair out of your face with one of these claw clips, which is just as fashionable as it is functional. These 4-clip sets come in 13 color combinations and have 24,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brushes and Beauty Blender Sponge Set- 20 Pieces
This 20-piece set has everything you need for a flawless makeup application. It comes in two colors and has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Spikeball Game Set- Played Outdoors, Indoors, Lawn, Yard, Beach, Tailgate, Park
If volleyball and foursquare had a baby it would be spikeball. This set has everything you need to play. It has 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kate Spade New York Small Square Stud Earrings
Add some sparkle to your outfit with these Kate Spade earrings, which come in eight colors and have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wander Agio Lattice Large Scarf
Step up your style and your warmth with one of these scarves. There are several patterns to choose from. These scarves have 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
Hoop earrings will always be in style. There are four sizes to choose from and these are available in yellow gold, rose gold, and silver. This set has 33,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sanipoe 360 Spinning Makeup Organizer
Use one of these rotating organizers to sort your cosmetics, art supplies, or anything else you use a lot. It comes in six colors and has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Uyico 40 Velvet Elastic Hair Bands Assorted Colors
Be prepared and well-accesorized with this bundle, which has 40 velvet scrunchies in assorted colors. This set has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
These top-rated running shorts have 17,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 85 colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
OMYSTYLE Purse Organizer Insert for Handbags
Keep your bag organized with this convenient insert with a bunch of pockets. If you're someone who likes to switch up their bags a lot, keeping everything in this insert makes that change-up even quicker. This item comes in eight sizes and 14 colors. It has 17,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is the second one I bought and I will never not have one. It helps keep the inside of your purse organized and clean and there is many colors you can pick from! Every lady that sees me with mine always asks where I bought it and I tell them Amazon!"
iWALK Mini Portable Charger for iPhone with Built in Cable, 3350mAh Ultra-Compact Power Bank
No one ever wants to run out of phone battery. Use this portable charger when your battery levels start to dip. It's lightweight, compact, and it comes in a few colors. It has 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 101,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
YTL Tote Bag 4-Piece Set
This four-piece handbag set has 26,500+ 5-Star Amazon reviews and it comes in 44 colors.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe- Plush Long Robe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 26,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nishel Large Size Toiletry Bag
Don't skimp on packing your favorite toiletries when you travel. This carrying case has extensive storage for all of your beauty products, yet it's incredibly compact. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Clipa2 - The Instant Bag Hanger Collection
Stop putting your handbag on the ground. Instead use this clip to create a bag hanger everywhere you go. It's great for a bathroom stall without a hook or a table at a restaurant. It can hold up to 33 pounds and it has 8,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "This clip is amazing. It really is awesome, it only needs such a small space to grip onto and there is literally always something you'll be able to clip it to. It's sturdy and well made. I love mine and I'm getting more to use as stocking stuffers this season."
AKJGP Scented Candles
A great scent can be such a game-changer, right? These candle sets come in three different scent combinations and color schemes. They're made from soy and have an approximate 120-hour burn time, per the brand. They have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bolosta Weekender Bag
These travel bags look so expensive, but they're incredibly affordable and functional too. There's a zipped compartment at the bottom, which is perfectly designed to fit your shoes. It's made from waterproof material, has interior and exterior products, and it easily slips on the handle of a rolling suitcase. This bag comes in eight colors and has 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses- Set of 2
These mugs are just as functional as they are chic. The double wall of glass is heat and condensation-resistant, allowing you to keep your drink hot and your hands cool. This set has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shawe Phone Holder Bed Gooseneck Mount - Flexible Arm 360 Mount Clip
Go hands-free and clip your phone to your desk, bed, nightstand, or counter. It comes in two colors and has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 29,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pockets
If you want to skip the robe and just rock a blanket, this wearable blanket is everything. Amazon has it in 20 colors and there are some versions with ultra-cozy sherpa lining. This product has 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
Allcener Countertop Wine Rack
This is a wine lover's essential. There's room for your wine bottles, glasses, and there's even a spot for the corks.
Lovestee Bath and Body Set with Vanilla Fragrance
Luxuriate with the soothing scent of vanilla with the ultimate self-care gift basket. This set includes six favorites: shower gel, hand lotion, body lotion, bath salts, a bath puff, and a sponge. This bundle has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Swomog Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Loungewear Two-Piece Set
Start and end your day on a luxurious note with these silky soft pajamas. They come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X and there are 80 colors to choose from. These sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Mini Maker for Individual Waffles
Make waffles, hash browns, keto chaffles, and more delicious snacks with this easy-to-use, ease-to-clean, non-stick waffle maker. it comes in a few colors and it has 179,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Homemory Flameless Tea Lights Candles
Get the ambiance of candles without the worries of flames. These flameless tealight candles are just what you need to set the vibe. They have 41,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up
Impress all of your friends with these lightsaber chopsticks. Plus, they make ordering dinner to a much more fun experience. These come in a bunch of colors and have 13,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Opening wine can get tricky. Avoid that frustration and just get to the good part with this automatic, cordless wine opener. It has 26,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite, and a holiday hosting essential.
A shopper said, "This electric cork puller is easy to use for anyone but a godsend for persons with arthritic hands. I have had it for a year or so and it has functioned flawlessly. The rechargeable battery pack has so far shown no signs of giving out."
Cholas Massage Gun, Muscle Therapy Gun for Athletes, Deep Tissue Percussion Body Muscle Massager
Massage guns are available at a wide range of price points, but a high price doesn't necessarily indicate a high quality. This one has 16,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 30 adjustable speeds and it comes with 10 massage heads.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I run, lift weights, do yoga, kickboxing, am a nurse and juggle 4 kids. This has been essential to helping me with any painful muscles if I overworked them or strained them to even sleeping wrong! Highly recommend!!! It's been a real life saver."
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Brewer, 6 to 12 oz. Brew Sizes
Ditch the expense of getting coffee from your local barista and get yourself a Keurig instead. This single serving coffee maker is so easy to use, it's quick, and it has 63,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from too.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 37,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Oaskys Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill
Instead of getting a new mattress, elevate your current situation with this luxurious, quilted mattress topper. This super comfy mattress topper comes in 6 sizes and it has 50,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set- 12 Pieces
Use one of these handcrafted bath bombs in your tub for a relaxing, moisturizing experience. These bath bombs come in soothing scents, including lavender, vanilla, strawberry, coconut, mango, rose, and melon. They also fizz with color to add some fun to your bath, but there's no need to worry because these do not stain your tub. These bath bombs have 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Scrunchies, Softer than Silk- 5 Pack
These satin scrunchies are gentle on your hair, preventing knots and frizz and they look chic. You can get these in a variety pack with a mix of colors or you can pick packs with just one color. These scrunchies have 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CSM Dry Body Brush For Beautiful Skin - Solid Wood Frame & Boar Hair Exfoliating Brush To Exfoliate & Soften Skin, Improve Circulation, Stop Ingrown Hairs, Reduce Acne and Cellulite
I use this one before I hop in the shower on dry skin. According to CSM, it promotes lymphatic drainage and increases circulation. When I get out of the shower, my skin feels insanely soft until my next shower. This is a definite game-changer for body care. I brush upward on my legs, downward on my arms, and I go in circular motions on my stomach, back, and butt. I avoid the neck, chest, and face because that skin is much more delicate. If you haven't dry brushed, you are seriously missing out. It has so many benefits and amazing results.
This dry brush has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This pillowcase has 195,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, Lightweight Face Tanner with Hyaluronic Acid
Get a natural-looking tan that lasts for days without leaving the house. The mist is transparent, which means you can wear it under or over makeup with no need to rinse off the product. This formula is streak-free and it doesn't have that dreaded self tanner smell that other products do.
This tanner has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Le Gushe Under Eye Patches- 20 Pairs
Hydrate and refresh the under-eye area with these golden gel masks. These are great to relax, unwind, and hydrate. Pro tip: throw these in the fridge for an super refreshing treatment. These are also great to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and the appearance of fine lines, according to the brand. This set has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoyJolt Layla White Wine Glasses, Set of 4
Toast a special occasion or unwind with this set of four wine glasses, which has 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Iuga Bootcut Yoga Pants With Pockets
Replace your worn out yoga pants with a new pair. This fabric has that second skin feeling, the pants have pockets, there are a ton of colors to choose from, and sizes range from XS to 3X. These pants have 19,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anai Rui Spa Facial Mask Set With Applicator
This bundle with 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews includes three masks and an applicator. Here's your breakdown of the masks according to the brand:
- Turmeric Clay Mask, which is great to brighten, clarify, and repair skin.
- Green Tea Clay Mask, which is great to control oil, deep cleanse, and remove blackheads.
- Dead Sea Mud Mask, which revitalizes skin, controls oil, and contracts pores.
Tuddrom Decorative Extra Soft Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with this supremely plush blanket, which comes in three sizes and 11 colors. The blanket has 23,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are six colorways to choose from. This product has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Give yourself a reminder to indulge in some self-care with this bath tray. This is great for a snack, a book, a wine glass or even your tablet. It comes in seven colorways and has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dr Teal’s Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt, Soothe & Sleep with Lavender
Soothe sore muscles and tired feet with a bubble bath filled with luxurious essential oils. This foaming bath wash is just what you need to feel rejuvenated. This product has 54,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Teenitor Ice Roller
If you don't have an ice roller by now, you really need to get one. It's so simple, yet so effective. This is great to reduce redness and inflammation. It's comforting if you have a breakout or even if you get laser skincare treatments and want some relief after. Additionally, this is another great tool that decreases puffiness and helps my face look more sculpted. I use this every morning and night. Plus, it feels incredibly refreshing.
This ice roller has 4,200+ 5-star reviews and it comes in four colors.
Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks- Pack of 12
Stock up on sheet masks with this 12-piece bundle. Each of these addresses different skincare concerns. This set has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
—Originally published February 17, 2023 at 3 AM PT.