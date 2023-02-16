Johnny Knoxville May Have Just Revealed the Location of The White Lotus Season 3

Johnny Knoxville might want to expect a very angry phone call from HBO! Find out how he might have just spoiled the location of the third season of The White Lotus/

By Daniel Trainor Feb 16, 2023 10:01 PMTags
TVHBOConnie BrittonJohnny KnoxvilleJackassCelebritiesAubrey PlazaTheo JamesJennifer Coolidge
Watch: The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

The White Lotus might have its next destination booked, at least according to Johnny Knoxville.

Fresh off the recently-canceled Hulu series Reboot, it stands to wonder if a trip to the beleaguered hotel chain may be the perfect next death-defying adventure for the Jackass star—especially given his friendship with White Lotus creator Mike White.

"Are you kidding me?" Johnny told Vulture in an interview published Feb. 16. "Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next...Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

Too late, Johnny!

While a specific destination for season three has not been announced, Mike has hinted that he might take things to a brand new continent after season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," Mike said in a HBO featurette following the season two finale. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

photos
Secrets From the First Two Seasons of The White Lotus

However, that tease is certainly a shift from the first time he mused about season three which occurred ahead of the season two premiere.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," Mike told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 29. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

The Bilderberg conference is an annual gathering meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe. Past meeting locations have included Switzerland, Germany and Denmark.

So, you know, decidedly not Tokyo.

Whatever the case, Johnny is more than ready to pack his bags.

"Hey, Mike," he added while speaking to Vulture, "I'm still here."

The first two seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max.

For everything we know for sure about season three, keep scrolling.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Where are things headed next?

After wrapping production on The White Lotus' second season in Sicily, creator Mike White hinted that he already had a destination for season three in mind.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," he said. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."

However, prior to the season two premiere, he hypothesized about something completely different—suggesting that he had another idea for the second season, but ultimately decided to go in the Sicilian direction.

"I might still do it down the road maybe, if they give us a third season, so I don't know if I should say," Mike told Entertainment Weekly Sept. 29. "Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there. But Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn't seem right."

For the record, the Bilderberg meeting, established in 1954, is an off-the-record gathering held annually meant to encourage political and social discussion between the United States and Europe. 

A bunch of influential politicians at a White Lotus resort? Would could go wrong?!

HBO
Will the season two mystery continue?

The end of The White Lotus' second season still left some untied threads, particularly when it comes to the nefarious dealings of Tanya's (Jennifer Coolidge) husband Greg (Jon Gries).

However, Mike White suggested those questions might get answered sooner rather than later.

"I think as far as like, what happens to Greg and the conspiracy of Tanya's death, it's possible that I think Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) is scared enough to just leave it alone," White said to HBO after the season two finale, "but the fact that all of those guys die on the boat, it feels like there's gotta be somebody who's gonna track it back down to Greg. But maybe you'll have to wait to find out what happens."

HBO
Could anybody else from season two return?

The second season introduced viewers to sex-addicted producer Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli, traveling with his son Albie (Adam DiMarco) and father Bert (F. Murray Abraham).

While it's unclear if Michael has actually had conversations about reprising his role in season three—he'd certainly jump at the chance.

"Who knows, maybe there'll be another White Lotus season where Dominic comes with his wife and they patch it all up!" Michael suggested to Esquire in December. "I don't want to think about it too much. Because the idea of that makes me so happy. I don't want to be disappointed. I would want nothing more than that."

Hey, if that means we'd get to meet Laura Dern, who voiced Dominic's wife in season two, we're all for it!

Mario Perez/HBO
What about some season one returns?

In July 2022, Connie Britton—who played businesswoman Nicole Mossbacher in season one—revealed that she and Mike White had already discussed her potential return.

"He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," Connie told Deadline in July 2022. "Our intention is to do it in the third season. A piece of casting didn't work in the second season and we're hoping to that in the third season."

When asked about the idea by E! News in January, Connie simply said, "Listen, my lips are sealed."

Fabio Lovino/HBO
Tanya won't be back again...right?

After Tanya—spoiler alert!—killed a bunch of people and then fell to her death in the season two finale, it stands to reason that Jennifer Coolidge probably won't be returning to The White Lotus for the third season in a row—even in ghost form.

"He sort of sticks to his guns," Jennifer said of Mike White in an interview with E! News Jan. 17. "He's an amazing friend, but I think he made his decision. He wanted a big, dramatic, Italian, you know, operatic ending for White Lotus 2, and he wanted to sacrifice Tanya."

May she rest in peace.

Fabio Lovino/HBO
When will season three premiere?

Simply put: It's still going to be a while.

Season three hasn't even started production yet, so if you're craving some devious resort behavior, you'll have to settle for a re-watch of the first two seasons of The White Lotus, which are available to stream on HBO Max.

Trending Stories

1

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

2

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

3

John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

2

Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

3

John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids

4

Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan After 6 Seasons

5

Why Alexa PenaVega Says Sex With Husband Carlos Is Like Going to Gym