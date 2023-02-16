Johnny Knoxville May Have Just Revealed the Location of The White Lotus Season 3

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

The White Lotus might have its next destination booked, at least according to Johnny Knoxville.

Fresh off the recently-canceled Hulu series Reboot, it stands to wonder if a trip to the beleaguered hotel chain may be the perfect next death-defying adventure for the Jackass star—especially given his friendship with White Lotus creator Mike White.

"Are you kidding me?" Johnny told Vulture in an interview published Feb. 16. "Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that's where the next...Oh, I'm not giving anything away."

Too late, Johnny!

While a specific destination for season three has not been announced, Mike has hinted that he might take things to a brand new continent after season one took place in Hawaii and season two traveled to Sicily.

"The first season highlighted money and the second season is sex," Mike said in a HBO featurette following the season two finale. "I think the third season, it would be maybe a satirical, funny look at death, Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round."