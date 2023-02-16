Shop Our Top Swimwear Finds That Are Cute, Affordable & Actually Supportive

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're prepping for your spring break trip to a tropical destination, want to stock up on swimsuits for the summer or are just browsing for a cute swimsuit that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place! We're so excited for the warmer weather that we decided to round up some of our top swimwear finds that are cute, affordable and actually supportive. These bikinis, monokinis and one-piece bathing suits don't skimp out on style or functionality, and they're definitely worth the buy!
From one-piece bathing suits with sexy cutouts to supportive and colorful bikini tops, this guide has all sorts of must-have swimwear styles. Scroll below to shop some of the cutest swimwear to prep for warmer weather ahead.
Mindful Solids Deep Onyx Plunge Black One Piece
This black one piece bathing suit is flattering, supportive and sexy— what more could you want from a bathing suit? It's also only $33!
Women's Underwire Bikini Top - Shade & Shore™
This underwire bikini top is supportive and cute, and we're loving that bight red shade. The underwire gives you extra support, along with the thick adjustable straps. It's only $25 on Target!
Satin One-Piece
This satin one-piece from Good American ranges from size x-small to 5XL, and it's currently on sale for just $50 instead of the original $100 price. If you're somehow not feeling the cute rose cheetah print, you can also get it in zebra print!
Viottiset Women's Ruched High Cut One Piece Swimsuit
This ruched one piece swimsuit is understated yet flattering and comfortable, and only $28 on Amazon. It has over 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one sharing, "This is a great suit! Fits perfectly and is very flattering! Great tummy control and seems very well made."
Aerie Crinkle Voop Cutout Bikini Top
This crinkle cutout bikini top comes in so many cute colors, like this aquamarine shade. It ranges from sizes X-small to XX-large, and you can get the matching bottoms for $27 to match!
SUUKSESS Women Wrap Bikini Set
This bikini set has a cute wrap top and flattering high-waist design. It comes in an array of colors, like this electric blue shade. It has over 27,000 positive reviews, and ranges from sizes 0 through 20.
Mix-and-Match Twist Removable Push-Up Bikini Top
This mix-and-match twist bikini top is super cute and supportive, and it even has removable pads depending on what kind of support you want. There are so many cute colors, and you can get any two for $54.
Blue Mini Crinkle Underwired Square Neck Bikini Top
This underwired square neck bikini top comes in a bunch of cute colors, but sizes are already selling out! Snag the matching bottoms for a cute and coordinated look.
Push-Up Bikini Top
This push-up bikini top is only $20 and currently available in white. It has padded cups and adjustable straps, and lots of positive reviews. One reviewer shares, "Really loved this top!! I'm a 34DD and frankly try and avoid push up anything, but this had a nice bit of padding and support that I didn't feel TOO over the top.'
Meyeeka Womens Scoop Neck Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
This monokini has a flattering scoop neck and cute cutouts. Of the 17,000+ reviews, one shares, "I loved this swimsuit! I love the cut, the fit and how flattering it is. At this time I was 7 months postpartum with a very real mom pooch and this helped me feel more confident in my body! Also the color was exactly what I expected!"
