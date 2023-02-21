Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2

Watch : Constance Wu Says Chris Pratt Gave "Tips for Storing Breast Milk"

There'll be another baby on board for Constance Wu.

The Fresh Off the Boat alum is pregnant with her second child, she confirmed on Instagram Story Feb. 21. Alongside a photo of her growing baby bump, Constance wrote, "Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon [heart emoji]."

The pregnancy news comes two years after Constance, 40, welcomed a daughter with musician Ryan Kattner.

Since becoming a mom, the Crazy Rich Asians star has largely kept out of the spotlight and refrained from sharing specific details about her family life, including the name of her baby girl. However, during a May 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Constance did divulge that her daughter had a "blue butt" due to congenital dermal melanocytosis, a common birthmark found on newborns that will fade over time.

"Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian," she explained to host Jimmy Fallon at the time. "I just think it's a very special thing. It's not something that, you know, she can show off when she's walking down the street—not that she's walking yet."