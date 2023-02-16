Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia

Watch : Bruce Willis Steps Away from Acting Amid Health Battle

Bruce Willis' family is giving an update on his health journey.

Almost a year after the actor's wife Emma Heming Willis, his ex Demi Moore, as well as kids Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, Tallulah Willis, 29, Mabel Willis, 10, and Evelyn Willis, 8, announced that he'd been diagnosed with aphasia, the group has now shared that his condition has progressed.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," the message, posted to Instagram and signed by the Willis/Moore ladies, read. "In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing."

Since sharing his initial diagnosis, they said they now have a "more specific diagnosis" of frontotemporal dementia, known as FTD. The statement added, "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."