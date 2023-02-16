The Mole Reboot Has Been [CLASSIFIED] for Another Season at Netflix

Watch : Ex-Con Anna Delvey Announces New Reality Show

Apparently, the screen is green.

Netflix just announced that its reboot of The Mole will officially be returning for a second season. The streaming service's first season debuted back in October, 14 years after the reality competition show last aired.

The Australia-set 2022 revival was hosted by MSNBC's Alex Wagner. It featured 12 contestants participating in missions in an effort to raise their final prize fund while simultaneously throwing suspicion on themselves and other castmates in order to determine which of them was the titular Mole, whose job was to sabotage their competitors.

The first U.S. iteration of The Mole, based on the Belgian format De Mol, debuted in 2001 with Anderson Cooper as host. It ran for five seasons through 2008 on ABC—including two celebrity seasons, which featured stars like Kathy Griffin, Dennis Rodman, Kim Coles, Michael Boatman, Tracey Gold, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Erik von Detten and Stephen Baldwin, to name a few.