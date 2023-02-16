Everything Our Shopping Editors Would Buy From Revolve With $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whenever we're on the hunt for unique, playful and dreamy pieces to add to our wardrobe, we turn to Revolve.
During our latest scroll through Revolve's new arrivals and sale section, we've found some of the most stylish and trendy pieces that are under $100. From an adorable embroidered jumper to the dreamiest halter dress that is on sale for $88 from $249, we've included some must-have apparel that won't break the bank. We've even included on-sale pieces from Remi Bader's collection with Revolve, with looks for as low as $24.
Scroll below to shop all the Revolve apparel that you need to shop ASAP, as approved and recommended by our shopping-obsessed editors.
The Laundry Room Burn Heart Jumper
This jumper is comfortable, cozy and stylish. It can be worn with jeans or leather pants, and sweatpants for the days you just want to relax. The embroidered flame heart detailing is just too cute.
GRLFRND Cara Jacket
This denim cropped jacket is currently on sale for $75 instead of the original $298 price, from sizes xx-small to x-large. It has a frayed, distressed hem and flattering fit that you can pair with anything.
Krisa Halter Midi Dress
This stunning halter midi dress comes in red and black, both of which are on sale for just $88 instead of the usual $249 price. It's the perfect look for a night out, cocktail event or whenever else you feel like dressing up.
REMI x REVOLVE Niki Top
This metallic blue long-sleeve top is a playful piece you need to add to your wardrobe, especially since it's on sale for just $24 in sizes xx-small through 4X. Pair it with the matching skirt that's also on sale!
Bardot Mini Corset Bustier
Looking for a fun and flattering going-out top? This corset bustier in bright red is a standout piece that you can dress up with a mini skirt or some leather pants and heels, or dress down with jeans and sneakers, too.
525 Tipped Tank Top
This elevated tank top has the perfect pop of color. You can pair the look with leather pants, relaxed jeans and so much more. It's cute, comfortable and versatile, and a bestseller for good reason.
Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Drop Shoulder Top
A chic, black top, but with a twist! This Norma Kamali X REVOLVE drop shoulder top is an elegant piece that would look great with jeans, leather pants, slip skirts and more.
REMI x REVOLVE Marissa Top
This plunging satin top is so cute, and on sale for just $37. It has a hook and eye closure so you can adjust the amount of chest coverage you want, which we love.
Lovers and Friends Sahara Draped Tank
This draped tank is another chic and minimal top that will become a staple in your wardrobe. The ruched accents give the top an elevated feel that you can dress up with a pair of flattering jeans and heels.
SNDYS Jax Knit Sweater
This sophisticated quarter-zip knit sweater comes in cream, brown and ivory white, and we just can't choose which color we love most.
Superdown Serina Sweater Skirt Set
This sweater skirt set is adorable, and on sale for $58. You can finish the look off with a pair of heeled boots and minimal jewelry.