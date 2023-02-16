Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Curates Amazing Finds From Black-Owned & Founded Small Businesses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to shop small, look no further than Ayesha Curry's curated shop, Sweet July. The Oakland-based online storefront has hand-picked, unique pieces from an array of Black-owned and founded small businesses. From stunning jewelry to luxe accessories and kitchenware, the label has some incredible, Ayesha-approved products that we can't get enough of.

Whether you're looking to add some handmade ceramic mugs to your kitchen or are on the hunt for the perfect weekender tote bag that's meant to fit two bottles of wine, we've rounded up a few Sweet July must-have's below. Keep scrolling and get to shopping the pieces we, and Ayesha, totally love.