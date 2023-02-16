Ayesha Curry's Sweet July Curates Amazing Finds From Black-Owned & Founded Small Businesses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking to shop small, look no further than Ayesha Curry's curated shop, Sweet July. The Oakland-based online storefront has hand-picked, unique pieces from an array of Black-owned and founded small businesses. From stunning jewelry to luxe accessories and kitchenware, the label has some incredible, Ayesha-approved products that we can't get enough of.
Whether you're looking to add some handmade ceramic mugs to your kitchen or are on the hunt for the perfect weekender tote bag that's meant to fit two bottles of wine, we've rounded up a few Sweet July must-have's below. Keep scrolling and get to shopping the pieces we, and Ayesha, totally love.
Sweet July Signature Scent Candle
"This is one of my favorite candles of all time!" Ayesha shared with E! in her holiday gift guide. "The scent gives you notes of coconut, santal, mandarin and lime. Every time it's lit, I feel like I am truly escaping on an island vacation."
Sweet July Edgewater Collection Coffee Mug
This speckled coffee mug comes in white, grey and black, each for $12. The ceramic hand-thrown mug is unique, and perfect for your morning coffee or tea.
Sweet July Woven Linen Weekender Bag
"It is extremely spacious and can fit everything you need for a weekend away," Ayesha said of this linen weekender bag. "Plus, the bag is designed with pockets to fit two full sized bottles of wine."
The Full Plate Cookbook
Ayesha Curry's bestselling cookbook has tons of family-friendly recipes designed for people with busy schedules. The recipes take under an hour to prepare, and are flexible and flavorful!
ByChari Single Strand Earrings
In the words of Ayesha, ByChari is a "women-owned, Black-owned business that makes incredible handmade jewelry." These single strand, dangly gold and pearl earrings are simply stunning.
