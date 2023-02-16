Selena Gomez Shares Self-Love Message After Facing Criticism About Her Body

Watch : Selena Gomez Explains Why Her Hands Shake On TikTok

Selena Gomez wouldn't want to be anybody else.

In fact, the Golden Globe nominee went Live on TikTok Feb 16 to share a message on self-love amid recent discourse about her appearance.

As the 30-year-old—who has been very open about her Lupus diagnosis and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017—explained, she tends to "hold a lot of water weight" while on her medication. "And that happens very normally," she shared with TikTok viewers. "And then when I'm off of it I tend to kind of lose weight."

She then sent a heartfelt reminder to fans (and herself). "I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena continued. "And yeah we have days where maybe we feel like s--t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."