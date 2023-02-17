Spring Swimwear Must-Haves: Shop 20 Essential Bikinis, Bandeaus, One-Pieces & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

February is the shortest month, but it usually feels the longest. But with a long weekend plum in the middle, it can often include the greatest of (non-gift-giving-related) winter traditions: Warm weather getaways.

Whether the kids have time off from school or you're just taking a much-needed trip toward equator, the odds are pretty good that you have some type of resort in mind. Which begs the question: Have you thought about what you're going to wear?

Given the way things have been in the last few years, it may have been quite some time since you were last ready, willing, and/or able to go Swimsuit Mode in February. Are yours cute? Flattering? Do they fit?