Spring Swimwear Must-Haves: Shop 20 Essential Bikinis, Bandeaus, One-Pieces & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
February is the shortest month, but it usually feels the longest. But with a long weekend plum in the middle, it can often include the greatest of (non-gift-giving-related) winter traditions: Warm weather getaways.
Whether the kids have time off from school or you're just taking a much-needed trip toward equator, the odds are pretty good that you have some type of resort in mind. Which begs the question: Have you thought about what you're going to wear?
Given the way things have been in the last few years, it may have been quite some time since you were last ready, willing, and/or able to go Swimsuit Mode in February. Are yours cute? Flattering? Do they fit?
Before you panic and ransack your closet, know that I've always got your back (and in this case, front, too). I've put together a list of sweet, sassy, sexy, and best of all, size-inclusive swimsuits to make your trip a ray of sunshine.
BeReal Noir Bikini Top and Bottoms Set
You can simply never go wrong with a classic triangle top and side-tie bikini set. It's a timeless look for a reason, and brings a hint of nostalgia with it (remember when bikini sets weren't sold separately?).
BeReal Thalia Single Strap Swimsuit
Now, if you're more of a one-piece girl (and I don't blame you), this suit from BeReal offers a sophisticated way to show off in style.
Curvy Beach Swimwear Triangle Top
Curvy Beach is a line of luxurious swimwear designed with intention. That intention? To prove that every body type, especially ones that don't fit into standard sizes, deserves to look (and feel) their best throughout the summer.
Curvy Beach Swimwear Bandeau Top
Imagine: It's a bandeau bikini top that's designed specifically to address the needs of larger chests. Wait, you don't have to imagine it, because here it is!
Curvy Beach Swimwear High-Waisted Bottoms
These versatile bottoms are gathered in the back for an ultra-flattering fit.
Terez Lime Punch High-Cut High-Waisted Briefs
On the other hand, it's always fun to stand out, and these high-cut lime bottoms help you do exactly that.
Terez Lime Punch Briefs
If you favor a slightly more traditional silhouette, but still love color? These are the bikini bottoms for you.
Kenny Flowers The Positano - Lemon Print Long Sarong
Featuring a super-sweet (see what I did there?) lemon print, this Kenny Flowers sarong makes covering up actually kind of fun.
Kenny Flowers The Tortola Underwire Bikini Top
For those who like a little extra lift with their resort wear, I give you the tropical-printed Tortola top with underwire.
Kenny Flowers The Bali Sleeved Bikini Top
Personally, I just love cute little bathing suit tops with sleeves, and guess what? This is one of them.
Kenny Flowers The Maui Fuller Coverage High Waist Tie Bottom
If you're looking for more coverage than today's most popular styles provide, but not too much more, these high-ish cut and high-ish rise pair of bottoms are quite literally tied with a bow.
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Top
The Valentina bikini top provides a modern twist on the beloved triangle style.
Bromelia Swimwear Valentina Bikini Bottoms
These slightly-more-than-barely-there bottoms are the perfect amount of cheeky.
Baja Llama What's My Name: Remanso 17-Inch Boardshorts
Sky's out, thighs out. These shorty shorts are for the fashion-forward guy.
Baja LLama 121 Do 1 Shipwrecks 18-Inch Boardshorts
In case an inch makes a difference, here's an equally stylish pair with an 18" inseam.
Sauipe Swim Bandeau Bikini Top
Why did halters ever go out of style? They're so cute! And when paired with a bandeau silhouette, this top is an instantly fabulous addition to your rotation.
Denise Cactus Swimsuit
This chic, sophisticated one-piece is tailor-made for laying out by pool and looking slightly mysterious.
Nomads Swimwear Current Bottoms
High rise with a generous cut, these bottoms are the answer to a market flooded with bum-out styles that you've been searching for.
Nomads Swimwear Shoreline One Piece
Flirty and feminine, this one-piece proves that you don't need to show off too much skin to feel stylish.
Nomads Swimwear Current Top
The Current top offers support and coverage without being too modest.
Got a big trip planned? Complete your look with these must-have warm weather accessories.