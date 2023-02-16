How Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Kept Their Baby Boy's Birth Private

Watch : Paris Hilton Details IVF Journey Ahead of 1st Child With Fiance

Need to keep a secret? Just ask Paris Hilton for her hot tips.

The heiress, who recently welcomed her first child with husband Carter Reum via surrogate, has revealed how the pair kept their baby news private.

"My entire life has been so public," Paris, 41, told Harper's Bazaar for its March 2023 cover story. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

After the sweet baby news broke on Jan. 24, Paris gave fans their first glimpse of the newborn by sharing a photo of her hand wrapped around his to Instagram and writing, "You are already loved beyond words."

But before this, hardly anyone knew the reality TV star and the venture capitalist were growing their family.

According to Harper's Bazaar, Paris entered the hospital on the day her surrogate was giving birth in a brunette wig and hoodie, further concealing her identity by checking in under a different name. As the magazine notes, only she, Carter and the surrogate knew the baby was coming at this time—not even their immediate families.