Below Deck's Katie Glaser Reacts to Alissa Humber's Firing

Watch : Below Deck Star Katie Glaser REACTS to Alissa Humber Getting Fired

Katie Glaser is sounding off on the latest personnel move aboard the St. David.

The Below Deck Deckhand recently shared her thoughts on Captain Sandy Yawn's decision to fire Stew Alissa Humber over her disrespectful attitude on the Bravo series' Feb. 20 episode.

"Honestly, I really had not a clue this whole incident even went down on this sun deck, so I was kind of dumbfounded," Katie exclusively told E! News. "I was like, 'Wait what?!' I really had not a clue."

Alissa was let go over her "insubordination" after she talked back to Sandy while being reprimanded for sunbathing instead of helping crew mate Tyler Walker finish the interior tasks. And after finding out the reason for Alissa's firing, Katie explained that "having an attitude towards a superior isn't going to help in any industry."

"When you act like that and have that tone towards this superior and your captain," the Bravo star added, "it doesn't look good for your future."