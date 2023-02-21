Below Deck's Katie Glaser Reacts to Alissa Humber's Firing

Katie Glaser is sounding off on the latest personnel move aboard the St. David.
The Below Deck Deckhand recently shared her thoughts on Captain Sandy Yawn's decision to fire Stew Alissa Humber over her disrespectful attitude on the Bravo series' Feb. 20 episode.
"Honestly, I really had not a clue this whole incident even went down on this sun deck, so I was kind of dumbfounded," Katie exclusively told E! News. "I was like, 'Wait what?!' I really had not a clue."
Alissa was let go over her "insubordination" after she talked back to Sandy while being reprimanded for sunbathing instead of helping crew mate Tyler Walker finish the interior tasks. And after finding out the reason for Alissa's firing, Katie explained that "having an attitude towards a superior isn't going to help in any industry."
"When you act like that and have that tone towards this superior and your captain," the Bravo star added, "it doesn't look good for your future."
While Katie understands Sandy's reason behind the move, the rest of the crew was mostly worried about how Alissa's firing would affect the workload.
"You don't ever want someone to get fired," she explained. "We're a man down for the next charter so everyone's kind of like, 'Alright, s--t, we need to figure out how can we come together to make this charter work and pick up when we're a crew member down.'"
Alissa is the second season 10 crew member to leave the yacht after Sandy previously fired Stew Camille Lamb for slacking on the job.
As the Below Deck mid-season trailer teased, another crew member will eventually join the St. David to fill Alissa's absence.
And when it comes to her impression of their new co-worker, Katie has nothing but praise. She shared, "I thought she was an incredible person and really a great asset to the interior team."
Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep scrolling to relive more of the most dramatic firings in Below Deck history.
