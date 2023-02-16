Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Good American Collection Proves Confidence Never Goes Out of Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Khloe Kardashian shared, "When I think of a boss, the only person that comes to mind is my mom." So, of course, she and Emma Grede called on Kris Jenner to star in the campaign for the return of the Good American Bosswear Collection.
In a statement, Khloe shared, "Workwear can be a really difficult category for so many women to find both on-trend and well-fitting pieces in a full size range. We've done that with this collection and I couldn't be more proud— and I'm excited for everyone to try it!"
Every item from Good American prioritizes inclusivity, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. This collab has blazers, bodysuits, pants, dresses, and more pieces designed to make you feel like your best, confident self. Here are some standout styles from the drop.
Good American Hi Low Good Shirt and Scuba Trousers
You can never have too many white button-downs. This one has a boxy cut and subtle slits on the side for a relaxed, yet tailored look that's incredibly flattering for any occasion. And, of course, black trousers are just as timeless. These have a classic, tailored silhouette and a flattering high-rise waist. They also come in brown and magenta.
Good American Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer, Compression Shine Tube Dress, and Compression Shine Stirrup Pants
Feel powerful in pink with this blazer that strikes the perfect balance between modern and timeless. It's made from smoothing, compression fabric. The matching tube dress sculpts and gives your curves definition without constriction. Dress it up, dress it down, it's an automatic head-turner, no matter how you style it. The Compression Shine Stirrup Pants are a total showstopper that complete the look.
The blazer and pants come in fuchsia, cocoa, and black. The dress comes in black and fuchsia.
Good American Compression Shine Sculpted Blazer, Compression Shine Corset Bodysuit, and Compression Shine Bootcut Trouser
A black blazer is another wardrobe essential, but switch things up with this shiny compression fabric. The matching bodysuit is ultra-flattering thanks to its smoothing fabric that is surprisingly comfortable. The trousers are chic, yet comfortable. Go for the monochromatic look or rock these pieces separately.
Each item is available in black, fuchsia, and cocoa.
Good American Scuba Open Back Dress, Scuba Fitted Blazer, and Scuba Mini Skirt
This blazer-inspired dress is the perfect ensemble for a night out. It has an open back and it is made from stretchy scuba fabric. If you adore that scuba fabric, you need one of these blazers in your wardrobe too. It's fitted and sculpted without compromising comfort. And, of course, a black mini skirt is a wardrobe staple. This one has a high rise and it's made from stretchy fabric you'll adore.
The mini dress and the blazer come in black and fuchsia. The mini skirt comes in black, brown, and cocoa.
Good American Scuba Modern Tank Bodysuit and Scuba Trousers
A monochromatic look is always a boss move, right? The Scuba Trousers are tailored with a high-waisted fit. Of course, you can pair them with the matching bodysuit, which is made from luxurious compressive fabric that sculpts and smooths. This is a sophisticated, yet effortless go-to look that you'll adore. And, of course, you can rock the pieces as separates with your other favorites.
The bodysuit is currently available in 11 colors. I have it in multiple colors and I am obsessed. The trousers come in cocoa, black, and fuchsia.
Good American Scuba Midi Dress
The Scuba Spaghetti Midi Dress works as a one and done outfit, but it also shines as an essential layering piece. Rock this with a leather jacket, blazer, or cardigan. You can even wear a white t-shirt underneath. This form-fitting style is made from Good American's beloved stretchy, scuba fabric, which "holds you in and smooths you out," according to the brand.
This dress comes in five colors.
Good American Scuba Boyfriend Crew
Feel comfortable, yet put-together in a classic crewneck sweatshirt. This one is also available in black.
