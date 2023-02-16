Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Good American Collection Proves Confidence Never Goes Out of Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Khloe Kardashian shared, "When I think of a boss, the only person that comes to mind is my mom." So, of course, she and Emma Grede called on Kris Jenner to star in the campaign for the return of the Good American Bosswear Collection.

In a statement, Khloe shared, "Workwear can be a really difficult category for so many women to find both on-trend and well-fitting pieces in a full size range. We've done that with this collection and I couldn't be more proud— and I'm excited for everyone to try it!"

Every item from Good American prioritizes inclusivity, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. This collab has blazers, bodysuits, pants, dresses, and more pieces designed to make you feel like your best, confident self. Here are some standout styles from the drop.