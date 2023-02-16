Revisiting Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa's Sweetest BFF Moments Amid His Live Departure

Watch : Andy Cohen & Ryan Seacrest Address New Year's Eve Feud Rumors

From friends to co-workers to family.

That's how Kelly Ripa described her relationship with Ryan Seacrest after it was announced he would be leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons on Feb. 16.

"I'm so grateful to have spent the last six years beside my dear friend of too many decades to count and will miss starting my days with Ryan," she shared in a statement. "Ryan's energy, passion and love for entertainment is one-of-a-kind."

Ryan echoed her sentiments in a statement of his own, noting, "Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career."

"She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant," he continued, "and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

While they were already close before the show, Kelly and Ryan's friendship further bloomed in front of their ABC audience's eyes over the last six years. From iconic Halloween costumes to jet-setting work trips, the pair's on- and off-screen bond has never been in question.