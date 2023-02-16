Ryan Seacrest's Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Their Relationship

Watch : Ryan Seacrest & GF Aubrey Paige Make Red Carpet Debut

Dim the lights, we're getting a front row seat to Ryan Seacrest's personal life.

Ahead of the host's announcement that he's leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan, the emcee's girlfriend Aubrey Paige sent him some love online. In a Valentine's Day note, posted to Instagram Feb. 15, the model told Ryan, "Loving you has been the adventure of a lifetime."

Alongside her social media message, Aubrey, 25, shared a series of PDA pics with Ryan, 48, including a selfie of the duo kissing and another snap of them posing on a yacht together.

"Cheers to many more laughs, sunrises, meals, and spontaneous adventures," she continued. "Blessed to have the honor of loving you."

Aubrey's love note comes just over a year after she confirmed their romance. "Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," she captioned cozy Instagram photos with Ryan on New Year's Eve 2021. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."