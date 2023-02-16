Kelly Ripa Hilariously Welcomes Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos After Ryan Seacrest's Exit

Moments after Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from Live With Kelly and Ryan, Kelly Ripa quipped about the "contractual obligation phase" for her new co-host and husband, Mark Consuelos.

By Kisha Forde Feb 16, 2023 3:35 PMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Watch: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter About "Freaky Week"

Kelly Ripa is giving fans a live look at how she's welcoming husband Mark Consuelos to his new daytime chair.

In case you missed this cup of morning tea: Kelly's current talk show co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced on Feb. 16 that he was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons—and his replacement was confirmed to be someone already very familiar with the actress: her husband Mark.

Shortly after Kelly and Ryan revealed news of the American Idol emcee's departure, she also joked about the new "phase" her husband was now bound to after 26 years of marriage.

"OK NOW we're empty nesters," Kelly—who shares three kids with Mark—captioned a Feb. 16 Instagram photo of herself, Mark and Ryan. "When your friends become work mates become family. Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

But jokes aside, Ryan noted that there couldn't be a better fit than Mark as Kelly's new co-host.

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

"It's been a memorable ride," he said in a statement, "and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's ‘real' husband, Mark."

As for the Riverdale alum, he had quips of his own about his new gig.

"Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest," he wrote in a Feb. 16 Instagram post. "I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it."

WABC

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan After 6 Seasons

2

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

3

John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids

And viewers won't have to wait too long to hear even more from the actor—as he is set to make an appearance on the morning show Feb. 17. Ahead of his official welcome, read on for a reminder of the couple's cutest moments together:

Instagram / Mark Consuelos
Happy Birthday Kelly

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark wrote on Kelly's 51st birthday, alongside a group of pics of the two on a beach. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M."

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale actor flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

A Family Affair

"An actual family photo? With all of us in the picture? Thanks Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com for capturing the unheard of. ⭐️#walkoffame"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

NEXT GALLERY: Hottest Celeb Couples on Instagram

 

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan After 6 Seasons

2

Aubrey Paige Shares Rare Glimpse Into Romance With BF Ryan Seacrest

3

John Legend Unveils First Family Pic With Chrissy Teigen and 3 Kids

4
Exclusive

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Winners on Why They Gave Money Away

5

Kelly Ripa Hilariously Welcomes Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos