Kelly Ripa Hilariously Welcomes Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos After Ryan Seacrest's Exit

Watch : Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Warn Daughter About "Freaky Week"

Kelly Ripa is giving fans a live look at how she's welcoming husband Mark Consuelos to his new daytime chair.

In case you missed this cup of morning tea: Kelly's current talk show co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced on Feb. 16 that he was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons—and his replacement was confirmed to be someone already very familiar with the actress: her husband Mark.

Shortly after Kelly and Ryan revealed news of the American Idol emcee's departure, she also joked about the new "phase" her husband was now bound to after 26 years of marriage.

"OK NOW we're empty nesters," Kelly—who shares three kids with Mark—captioned a Feb. 16 Instagram photo of herself, Mark and Ryan. "When your friends become work mates become family. Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

But jokes aside, Ryan noted that there couldn't be a better fit than Mark as Kelly's new co-host.