Kelly Ripa Hilariously Welcomes Live Co-Host Mark Consuelos After Ryan Seacrest's Exit

Kelly Ripa is giving fans a live look at how she's welcoming husband Mark Consuelos to his new daytime chair.
In case you missed this cup of morning tea: Kelly's current talk show co-host, Ryan Seacrest, announced on Feb. 16 that he was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan after six seasons—and his replacement was confirmed to be someone already very familiar with the actress: her husband Mark.
Shortly after Kelly and Ryan revealed news of the American Idol emcee's departure, she also joked about the new "phase" her husband was now bound to after 26 years of marriage.
"OK NOW we're empty nesters," Kelly—who shares three kids with Mark—captioned a Feb. 16 Instagram photo of herself, Mark and Ryan. "When your friends become work mates become family. Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."
But jokes aside, Ryan noted that there couldn't be a better fit than Mark as Kelly's new co-host.
"It's been a memorable ride," he said in a statement, "and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's ‘real' husband, Mark."
As for the Riverdale alum, he had quips of his own about his new gig.
"Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest," he wrote in a Feb. 16 Instagram post. "I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they're only a size 9, but you know what I mean. @kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it."
And viewers won't have to wait too long to hear even more from the actor—as he is set to make an appearance on the morning show Feb. 17. Ahead of his official welcome, read on for a reminder of the couple's cutest moments together: