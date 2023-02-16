NFL Star George Kittle's Wife Claire Shares She Had an Ectopic Pregnancy

The NFL community is sending love to Claire and George Kittle.
The wife of the San Francisco 49ers tight end recently shared that she had an ectopic pregnancy.
In a Feb. 14 Instagram post, Claire recalled how she and George originally found out she was pregnant on Christmas Day.
"On Christmas morning George and I took a pregnancy test while the rest of our family waited to open presents downstairs," she wrote alongside photos of the couple kissing by the tree, holding the positive pregnancy test and sharing their family's reaction. "We were about to see the greatest gift, a positive test."
But about two weeks later, the couple received the difficult news.
"Fast forward to Jan 10th I had a routine ultrasound putting me right around 7.5 weeks pregnant," Claire continued. "The nurse giving my ultra sound went silent for awhile and I asked 'I'm still early there's probably nothing to see yet right?' She responded with 'I see a pregnancy here it's just not in the correct place, it's ectopic…' I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant."
The Lettey Set Go blogger noted she then spent hours "evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER" before undergoing surgery that night.
"This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early," she shared. "I'm so thankful for the nurses and doctors who found this soon enough and to the Niners for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment."
And Claire expressed how her husband and family were there for her through it all.
"George was my strength when I had none," she added. "We leaned on each other like we never have before. I'm thankful my mom, dad and Georges parents were all here to help us."
Claire then noted she wanted to share her experience so that anyone else who has gone through the same thing feels less alone.
"The point of sharing this is not for pity but to acknowledge something extremely personal, hard & emotional that has taken place in our life," she stated. "To simply talk about it because I felt alone when I got the news, I never knew anyone else who had an ectopic pregnancy before. So here's my direct line to you, I've had one, you're not alone. It sucks, it's hard, be strong. There's strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours. These types of things need to be talked about more often."
And she asked her followers to pray for her and George.
"Please keep George and I in your prayers as we don't really know what to expect moving forward," she concluded. "I do know God gives us exactly what we need when we need it. So on this Valentines Day I hope you feel love of all kinds. That's what got us through the worst couple of weeks. If you haven't heard it lately, you're capable, you're loved & you're never alone. Some loving moments from the past two months of our life."
After reading Claire's post, several members of the football community sent along messages of support, with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner writing, "Love you both," and Chicago Bears quarterback Tim Boyle dropping a heart emoji. Added the 49ers official Instagram account, "Sending you both all the love."