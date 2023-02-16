How Do You Pronounce Emily Ratajkowski’s Name? She Sets the Record Straight

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Reveals How to Pronounce Her Name

When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski, you might be asking Rataj..how..ski do I pronounce her name?



Not to worry, as the 31-year-old model recently shared exactly how to say her moniker. In a TikTok shared by Tory Burch Feb. 15, Emily declared it's "Rat-Ah-Kof-Sky."



Now, Emily has introduced herself many a time on camera by saying "Rat-Ah-Cow-Skee," but elsewhere in the interview, which was filmed at 2023 New York Fashion Week, Emily noted that this pronunciation is "the Polish way."



Back in 2013, the model, who shares 23-month-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, lent out a tip for those think her name is a little daunting to try. "The J is silent," she said, per Rolling Stone. "That's the trick. Occasionally people get it right on the first try, just through random luck."



While some have nailed it right away, there are people who have tried to get Emily to change her last name—a request her dad John David Ratajkowski has asked her not to fulfill.