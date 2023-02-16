Save $50 on These Top-Rated Bose Headphones That Live up to the Hype

Not sure if you're ready to invest in these headphones? These reviews might convince you.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise Cancelling Headphones Reviews

A shopper shared, "I bought these to use on a 5 hour flight. They are amazing. Very easy to use. The noise canceling feature made the flight enjoyable. Volume was easy to control. It was also easy to switch in and out of noise canceling. Best of all is how comfortable they were for my long flight. Wish I had them sooner."

Another explained, "I purchased these to use in the gym to be able to block out the noise and focus and cloud not be happier. The noise cancelling feature is amazing I can barely hear my winded breath. They stay i place when I do my cardio don't slide off of my head the slightest. They fit over my ears very comfortably. The sound quality is amazing. I owned a pair of Beats Solo 3 before this ad I loved them however the Bose are in my opinion a whole other league. Overall the best purchase at the start of the new year could not recommend enough."

Someone reviewed, "I received my headphones for Christmas to help block out noise while doing homework in the same room as my husband. These headphones are amazing. I didn't even know what I was missing! If you're thinking about them, just go for it!"

"I am very happy with the noise cancellation feature. Working from home and attending meetings have been easier than ever. Especially with kids around there is a lot of background sound. These headphones are great at giving crystal clear sounds during the meetings," a Bose customer shared.

Another declared, "I love my new Bose Quiet Comfort 45 headphones. They are lightweight, comfortable to wear and the noise canceling feature is top notch. I mainly use them for when I need to study in cafes or coffee shops. I can tune out the noise of the world with these headphones on. I don't know why I waited so long to purchase these. These headphones are the reason I'm getting As in my classes. They have helped me focus on my work and be more efficient with my study sessions. Thanks Bose!!"

Someone gushed, "These are by far the most comfortable headphones I have owned. The sound quality is amazing, pairing is super simple, and user interface is easy to use!"

While you're shopping for tech products, here's what you need to turn your house into a smart home.