Netflix Explores Conspiracy Theories About Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 Disappearance in New Trailer

This unsolved mystery is about to take off.

On Feb. 15, Netflix released the trailer for its upcoming documentary about missing Malaysian Airlines flight 370, which vanished in 2014—along with 239 people onboard—while traveling from Malaysia to China.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, which premieres March 8, will explore the evidence that remains and the conspiracy theories spurred by the mystery over the last nine years—including a deep dive into hijacking theories, allegedly suspicious cargo, the pilot's home flight simulator and allegations of "planted" debris after possible remnants were found on an island in the Indian Ocean in 2016.

One person interviewed for the Netflix project calls the disappearance a "rip in the fabric of reality," explaining, "Never in history have 239 people been declared dead on the basis of mathematics alone."

In 2016, a report released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said analysis of satellite communications and debris suggested the plane crashed into the water at a "high and increasing rate of descent," per NBC News. At the time, the organization said it can't be certain whether someone was in control of the plane when it vanished.