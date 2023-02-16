John Legend Unveils First Family Portrait With Chrissy Teigen and Their 3 Kids

Watch : John Legend Shares Kids' Reaction to New Baby

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were feeling bigger love this Valentine's Day.

Having welcomed baby girl Esti Maxine just last month, the couple—who are also parents to daughter Luna Simone, 6, and son Miles Theodore, 4—rang in the romantic holiday as a family of five. To mark the occasion, "All of Me" singer and the Cravings cookbook got dressed up for a sweet snapshot with their three kids.

As seen in the photo, shared by John on Feb. 15, Chrissy was decked in head-to-toe pink as she held the clan's youngest member in her arms. Meanwhile, little Luna and Miles both rocked hues of red to match their dad's bright crimson top.

John captioned the family portrait alongside five heart emojis, "I had the best Valentine's dates last night."

Chrissy also shared a similar photo, though she joked in the caption, "excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol."

The Chrissy's Court star and the Grammy winner welcomed Esti on Jan. 13. Though Luna and Miles were "a little jealous when mommy was pregnant," John recently told E! News that they've since been "exploding with love and joy" over their new sibling.