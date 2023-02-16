Nordstrom Winter Sale: Get a $128 Dress for $38 & 50% Off Deals On Levi's, Kate Spade, Free People & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While we can't get enough of the Nordstrom Rack sale that is currently going on, we're here to report that Nordstrom is also currently hosting their limited-time Winter Sale!
Until February 20, you can score up to 80% off some of the most fashion-forward items from Nordstrom. We're talking incredible deals on all the most popular brands, like Good American, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Open Edit, UGG, Levi's and more.
We are well aware that there's a lot of stylish products to choose from, which is why we've rounded up some of the best deals from the limited time Nordstrom sale. Whether you're looking for a new Tory Burch cardholder, the cutest Good American top for $38 or ultra-soft sweaters for just $20, this guide has all of that and more!
The deals are already selling out and will be gone before you know it, so scroll below and get to shopping some of our top finds from the Nordstrom Winter Sale!
Levi's® Ribcage Ripped Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
These ripped ankle straight leg jeans from Levi's are currently on sale for just $49. They're flattering and casual, and you can pair them with just about anything.
Open Edit Women's Cotton Blend Rib Funnel Neck Sweater
This Open Edit cotton blend funnel neck sweater is only $20 right now. It's a closet staple that you can wear with jeans, leather pants and more!
Topshop Oversize Faux Leather Snap-Up Shirt
This faux leather snap-up shirt is so versatile and trendy. It's an edgy look that you can wear over dresses, bralettes and more. The best part? It's on sale for $22!
AFRM Lizette Floral Cutout Ruched Dress
This midi cutout dress is perfect, and not only because it's on sale for only $38 instead of the usual $128 price. The pretty and playful floral pattern and ruched detailing make it so flattering, especially for spring.
UGG® Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal
These Fluff Yeah UGG slippers are so comfy and cozy, you'll never want to take them off. The black pair is on sale for just $70!
Free People Saffron Open Back Sweater
This open back sweater is so chic and trendy, and it comes in black, sand and burgundy. It's currently on sale for just $38.
WAYF Walker Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Everyone needs a chic black dress for those last-minute occasions. When you don't know what to wear, this $26 cute midi dress with an open back will come to your rescue.
Open Edit Semisheer V-Neck Dolman Sleeve Sweater
This semi-sheer v-neck sweater is the perfect top for a casual outfit. It has a relaxed fit, loose sleeves and comes in black, white, red and more colors.
BP. No Cap Lace Halter Neck Bralette
This cute lace bralette is currently on sale for just under $8. It also comes in pink!
Tory Burch Kira Pebbled Leather Card Case
Looking for a designer accessory that is functional and cute, but won't break the bank? Check out this Tory Burch pebbled leather card case that you can use for all your essentials.
Open Edit Cable Stitch Cotton Blend Crop Sweater
This gorgeous lilac crop sweater has a stylish cable stitch texture, and it's on sale for just $25. You can pair it with leather pants, relaxed jeans or slip skirts.
Kate Spade New York Run Around Medium Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade crossbody bag will become your go-to everyday bag. It's comfortable to wear, easy to pair with so many outfits and the perfect size for all your essentials.
Good American Good Touch Long Sleeve Wrap Top
This Good American long sleeve wrap top is so flattering and versatile. You can wear the top with jeans, leather pants, skirts and more. It's currently on sale for just $38!
