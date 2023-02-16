Lea Michele, Kate Hudson and More Stars Turn Heads at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

See photos of stars at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2023 show during New York Fashion Week, including Lea Michele, Lisa Rinna, Kate Hudson and Katie Holmes.

Talk about a stylish pre-spring awakening.

Lea Michele arrived at the Michael Kors fall/winter 2023 New York Fashion Week show Feb. 15, turning heads in a white, floral, sleeveless, lace, flared, cut-out jumpsuit by the designer, paired with an oversized white blazer. The Glee alum was joined at the event by Kate Hudson, who showcased her abs in a black crop top, long black skirt with a thigh-high slit and a matching blazer.

On Feb. 10, the two actresses hung out backstage at the Broadway revival of the musical Funny Girl, which Michele is headlining as Fanny Brice. Hudson was accompanied by her stylist, Sophie Lopez, her son Ryder Robinson, 19, and her mom, actress Goldie Hawn.

And speaking of musicals, Rachel Zegler, who starred in Steven Spielberg's film reboot of West Side Story, turned heads in a red 3/4-length dress with a thigh-high slit, matching blazer and strappy stiletto sandals at the Michael Kors fashion show. She sat front row at the event with fellow stars Sutton FosterJane Krakowski and Molly Ringwald. Foster was also seen hanging out with Michele.

Also spotted at the show: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna—in a black mini dress, gladiator sandals and long red jacket, Maddie Ziegler—wearing a lime green crop top, coordinating pants and blazer, Mindy Kaling—sporting a red pantsuit, and Katie Holmes—who was all smiles in a black turtleneck, a matching coat and black and white-patterned pants.

See photos of stars at the Michael Kors NYFW show below:

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lea Michele
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Lea Michele & Kate Hudson

The two hang out at the show days after meeting up backstage at Broadway's Funny Girl. Michele began headlining the musical in September 2022.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler, Sutton Foster, Jane Krakowski & Molly Ringwald
Gotham/WireImage
Katie Holmes
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Lisa Rinna
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kate Hudson
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maddie Ziegler
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Alan Cumming & Don Lemon
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Ellen Pompeo & Sienna Pompeo Ivery
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Rachel Zegler
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Nicky Hilton

