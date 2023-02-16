Rebel Wilson Says Her Pitch Perfect Contract Did Not Allow Her to Lose Weight

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about the rules that came with being a Barden Bella.
The Senior Year star said that while filming the Pitch Perfect movies, which were released from 2012-2017, she was under contract to not lose or gain weight.
"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Rebel explained during the Feb. 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I think it's not more than 10 pounds [you can lose] and not gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."
Due to those parameters, Rebel, who played "Fat Amy" in the films, told host Alex Cooper that she felt she wasn't able to begin her weight loss journey until Pitch Perfect "seemed like it was over."
But during that same time period, Rebel starred in 2011's Bridesmaids and 2016's How to Be Single—roles that she felt kept her in a certain category.
"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," the 42-year-old continued. "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."
Once the Hustle actress hit 40, she sought advice from a doctor who advised her to lead a healthier lifestyle.
"I went to see a fertility doctor, and he was like, 'You'd have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,'" she explained. "It really hit me hard, because I was living a fantastic bigger life."
Last year, Rebel spoke about how she lost almost 80 pounds and maintains a healthy diet.
"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she told Women's Health Magazine at the time. "I have this state of being—which is not my quote—but I go, 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."
Rebel also dove into another journey in 2022—becoming a mom to daughter Royce Lillian. She announced the birth via surrogacy in November.
"Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!" she wrote in part on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside a picture of Royce. "I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."
