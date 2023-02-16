Rebel Wilson Says Her Pitch Perfect Contract Did Not Allow Her to Lose Weight

Watch : Rebel Wilson Says Onscreen Kiss Sparked Ramona Agruma Romance

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about the rules that came with being a Barden Bella.

The Senior Year star said that while filming the Pitch Perfect movies, which were released from 2012-2017, she was under contract to not lose or gain weight.

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Rebel explained during the Feb. 15 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I think it's not more than 10 pounds [you can lose] and not gain more than 10 pounds. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract."

Due to those parameters, Rebel, who played "Fat Amy" in the films, told host Alex Cooper that she felt she wasn't able to begin her weight loss journey until Pitch Perfect "seemed like it was over."

But during that same time period, Rebel starred in 2011's Bridesmaids and 2016's How to Be Single—roles that she felt kept her in a certain category.

"I was stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend," the 42-year-old continued. "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."