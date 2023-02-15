See How Kylie Jenner Spent Valentine’s Day With Baby Boy Aire

Watch : Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Aire Webster was feeling the love on Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 14, the 12-month-old son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was showered with gifts in honor of the love-filled holiday. As seen in photos shared on Kylie's Instagram Stories, Aire received a plethora of plush toys from his "lovey" Kris Jenner, including a stuffed rabbit that he quickly grew attached to.

"Hasn't let his new bunny go," Kylie captioned a picture of the baby boy holding a blue plushie in his arms.

The Kardashians star added in another post, which showed the gift basket she and Aire received, "The sweetest lovey ever!!! how do you do it all? i love you @krisjenner."

Valentine's Day came just a week after Aire's first birthday. On Feb. 2, a day after his big sister Stormi Webster turned 5, Kylie rang in the special milestone with a tribute video dedicated to the little one.

Set to Christina Perri's cover of "You Are My Sunshine," the clip showed adorable family moments from Aire's first year, such as a visit to the beach with mom and playtime at home.