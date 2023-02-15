See How Kylie Jenner Spent Valentine's Day With Baby Boy Aire

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 12-month-old son, Aire Webster, grew very attached to a certain Valentine's Day gift from his grandma Kris Jenner. See a photo of the baby boy with his new plush toy.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Son Aire Webster's 1st Birthday

Aire Webster was feeling the love on Valentine's Day.

On Feb. 14, the 12-month-old son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott was showered with gifts in honor of the love-filled holiday. As seen in photos shared on Kylie's Instagram Stories, Aire received a plethora of plush toys from his "lovey" Kris Jenner, including a stuffed rabbit that he quickly grew attached to.

"Hasn't let his new bunny go," Kylie captioned a picture of the baby boy holding a blue plushie in his arms.

The Kardashians star added in another post, which showed the gift basket she and Aire received, "The sweetest lovey ever!!! how do you do it all? i love you @krisjenner."

Valentine's Day came just a week after Aire's first birthday. On Feb. 2, a day after his big sister Stormi Webster turned 5, Kylie rang in the special milestone with a tribute video dedicated to the little one. 

Set to Christina Perri's cover of "You Are My Sunshine," the clip showed adorable family moments from Aire's first year, such as a visit to the beach with mom and playtime at home.

photos
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her and Travis Scott's Son Aire's First Birthday

"AIRE. My son, my moon, my stars. Best year of my life with you," Kylie wrote on Instagram. "You complete us my angel. Mommy loves you. Happy 1st birthday. May God always bless you." 

Scroll on to see Aire with his Valentine's Day gift, as well as more cute moments.

 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Fluffy Friend

On Valentine's Day 2023, Kylie shared a photo of her baby boy with his gift.

Instagram
Sibling Love

Aire and Stormi play with toys.

Instagram
Tucked In

The baby boy looked adorable in his car seat.

Instagram
Giggles

Kylie and her son share a laugh.

Instagram
Swing, Swing

The mother-son duo hit the park together.

Instagram
Snuggles

Kylie showed off her son's adorable cheeks in a February 2023 Instagram Story video.

Instagram
Mommy-and-Me

The two made silly faces for the camera.

Instagram
Light as Air

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul danced around with her baby boy to Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meet Aire

On Jan. 21, 2023, Kylie revealed on Instagram that the new name of her and Travis' son is Aire, pronounced "air." She also shared the first photos of the child's face.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Oh, Hey

Aire, age 11 months at the time, checks things out.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Meal Time!

Baby Aire sits down for a meal.

Instagram
Twinning

Kylie shared this adorable photo of her kids' Nike-clad feet in October 2022 on her Instagram Stories, illustrating the size difference between Stormi and her baby brother.

Instagram
Mini-Me

Big sister Stormi wore matching shoes with her little brother in October 2022.

Instagram
Poolside Playdate

In October 2022, Kylie shared a poolside photo with her son upon her return from Paris Fashion Week. She captioned the sweet mommy-and-me picture, "home."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Father's Day

Kylie shared this family pic on Father's Day 2022, writing to Travis, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Happy Easter

In April 2022, Kylie shared this photo of Travis Scott holding their son at her mom Kris Jenner's Easter celebration.

Kylie Jenner/YouTube
Met Gala Ready

In early May 2022, Kylie posted a video of herself and her family flying to and getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala. The footage included a quick peek at her and Travis' son. "Look at my son's cute shoes!" she exclaimed. "He can't even walk in them."

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

In mid-May 2022, on Mother's Day, Kylie posted a video documenting moments from her pregnancy with her son. It included footage of a 3-D sonogram from an MFM's office and a shot of herself holding her baby's hand.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Jump Jump

In late May 2022, Kylie shared this pic of her baby boy in a Fisher-Price Jumperoo, appearing next to Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, "I made these little feet."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Sister & Brother

Kylie shared this photo of her son with his big sister Stormi Webster on the day he was born—Feb. 2, 2022 (one day after Stormi's 4th birthday)

