Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Brittany Snow Divorce

Tyler Stanaland may be aca-over his split from Brittany Snow.
On Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, the Selling the OC star shared on his Instagram Stories a selfie showing himself smiling while hiking, with a mystery woman, dressed in a pink cropped tank top and matching leggings, following behind him and appearing to give the middle finger twice. He included a burning heart emoji but no words in his post.
The post comes two weeks after Tyler was spotted embracing and holding hands with a woman on a shopping trip to Newport Beach, Calif. on Jan. 27. However, he hasn't publicly confirmed his relationship status.
E! News has reached out to Stanaland's rep and has not heard back.
The Netflix star and Snow announced their breakup on Instagram in September 2022 after more than two years of marriage. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
The Pitch Perfect actress and Stanaland continued, "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."
This past January, Snow filed for divorce from Stanaland, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and noting that have a prenuptial agreement in place.
Soon after Snow filed the papers, Stanaland was spotted with his Selling the OC co-star Alex Hall in Dubai, where they attended the grand opening of Nobu Dubai at Atlantis The Palm and spent time at a bar.
The two were also seen out to dinner with a group the day the actor and Snow announced their split, sparking romance rumors. In November 2022, Alex responded to the speculation about her relationship with Stanaland, telling People that they were "just friends."