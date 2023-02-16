Selling The OC's Tyler Stanaland Seemingly Debuts New Romance After Brittany Snow Divorce

Watch : Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland may be aca-over his split from Brittany Snow.

On Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, the Selling the OC star shared on his Instagram Stories a selfie showing himself smiling while hiking, with a mystery woman, dressed in a pink cropped tank top and matching leggings, following behind him and appearing to give the middle finger twice. He included a burning heart emoji but no words in his post.

The post comes two weeks after Tyler was spotted embracing and holding hands with a woman on a shopping trip to Newport Beach, Calif. on Jan. 27. However, he hasn't publicly confirmed his relationship status.

The Netflix star and Snow announced their breakup on Instagram in September 2022 after more than two years of marriage. "After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."