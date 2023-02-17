See Every Photo From Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Breathtaking Paris Wedding

Watch : It's Nikki Bella's Wedding Day in Paris

Nikki Bella's big day is finally here.

After planning her and Artem Chigvintsev's August 2022 Paris wedding in just four weeks, the former WWE star finally walked down the aisle on the Feb. 16 finale of E!'s Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The night before they swapped vows, Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro held a romantic rehearsal dinner on a luxury boat cruising down the Seine where they celebrated with friends and family, including her mom Kathy Colace, twin sister Brie Bella and their brother J.J. Garcia, in addition to Artem's best man and BFF Gleb Savchenko.

Nikki's birth father John Garcia even surprised her by showing up to the event after previously telling her he couldn't make the wedding.

The next day, Nikki and Artem faced plenty of hurdles, including Nikki discovering at the last minute that her multiple wedding dresses were wrinkled because they hadn't been steamed. But the major obstacle that nearly derailed their ceremony was both of their rings went missing hours before start time.

And Artem was ready to call off the ceremony amid the stress of being unable to find the rings.

"I'm really not in a good place right now to give vows because my mind is clearly not where it should be," he admitted in a confessional. "This is the most ridiculous situation right now. It's beyond. I don't get how a ring can just disappear."