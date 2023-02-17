See Every Photo From Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Breathtaking Paris Wedding

Nikki Bella's big day is finally here.
After planning her and Artem Chigvintsev's August 2022 Paris wedding in just four weeks, the former WWE star finally walked down the aisle on the Feb. 16 finale of E!'s Nikki Bella Says I Do.
The night before they swapped vows, Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro held a romantic rehearsal dinner on a luxury boat cruising down the Seine where they celebrated with friends and family, including her mom Kathy Colace, twin sister Brie Bella and their brother J.J. Garcia, in addition to Artem's best man and BFF Gleb Savchenko.
Nikki's birth father John Garcia even surprised her by showing up to the event after previously telling her he couldn't make the wedding.
The next day, Nikki and Artem faced plenty of hurdles, including Nikki discovering at the last minute that her multiple wedding dresses were wrinkled because they hadn't been steamed. But the major obstacle that nearly derailed their ceremony was both of their rings went missing hours before start time.
And Artem was ready to call off the ceremony amid the stress of being unable to find the rings.
"I'm really not in a good place right now to give vows because my mind is clearly not where it should be," he admitted in a confessional. "This is the most ridiculous situation right now. It's beyond. I don't get how a ring can just disappear."
After those hiccups caused them to start the processions nearly an hour and a half late, a "nervous" Nikki worried, "Is this ever gonna happen? This time my groom ran away." Thankfully, the show went on.
"I have a beautiful woman who wants to marry me and who I want to marry, and I have a room full of people who care for both of us," Artem admitted in a confessional. "When I start thinking from that perspective, the storm in my mind kind of died down, because in reality it's not about the rings. It's about express yourself how you feel and be there and be present in the moment and seeing your future wife's face."
After exchanging vows, the couple was rocked by yet another unexpected shocker. At the moment their 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev was supposed to bring them their rings, Nikki's brother J.J. informed her he was currently throwing up and too sick to make it down the aisle, much to the worry of Nikki and Artem.
But the two powered through, officially becoming husband and wife and partying into the night with cake, a spectacular champagne tower and an emotional first dance.
"Everywhere I look, it's like a dream that's come true," Nikki admitted. "I just feel like I'm this Parisian princess and I have my prince. It was perfect."
Scroll down to see every photo from their stunning ceremony—including Nikki's multiple dresses—and watch the full wedding episode here.