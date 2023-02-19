Love Is Blind's Deepti Vempati Shares the Morning Mantra That Will Start Your Self-Love Journey

Watch : Deepti Vempati Focusing on Self-Love After Kyle Abrams Split

Deepti Vempati isn't blind to the negative comments on her Instagram posts.

Just look at her recent trip to Dubai, where the Love Is Blind alum recalled receiving criticism for her vacation figure.

"Somebody commented on it and said, ‘Hey, whatever fitness trainer you have, you need to fire them because you've gained weight,'" Deepti shared in an exclusive interview with E! News. "They went on how I needed to lose weight and if I got a nose job, it would help. I think those are the types of comments that really bring me back to a dark place sometimes."

Deepti grew up struggling with body confidence. As detailed in her memoir I Choose Myself, the 32-year-old previously battled an eating disorder and body dysphoria.

And while the reality star says she still has to work on her confidence "every single day," Deepti is proud of far she has come.