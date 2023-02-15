Behati Prinsloo Enjoys Night Out on Valentine’s Day After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Watch : Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo celebrated the Valentines on Valentine's Day.

The model gave a glimpse into her 2023 Valentine's Day, which included stepping out on the town for Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine's post-wedding celebration with Alexis Novak.

The romantic holiday also marked Behati's return to Instagram since giving birth to her third child with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. No longer baring her baby bump, Behati sported a black mesh dress, platform boots and a bold red lip in photos of the evening, as seen in her Feb. 15 Instagram post, captioned "VALENTINE'S DAY."

Meanwhile, Alexis, who recently eloped with James, per his IG, rocked a white dress and bridal veil.

Film director Taylor James, who was also present for the celebration of love, provided even more looks into the night's event, which featured newlyweds James and Alexis entering a venue hand-in-hand while loved ones clapped and cheered them on.

It's unclear if Adam attended the event as well, which comes a month after news broke that he and Behati welcomed their third child together. Their newest addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.