Behati Prinsloo Enjoys Night Out on Valentine’s Day After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

Behati Prinsloo celebrated the Valentines on Valentine's Day.
The model gave a glimpse into her 2023 Valentine's Day, which included stepping out on the town for Maroon 5 lead guitarist James Valentine's post-wedding celebration with Alexis Novak.
The romantic holiday also marked Behati's return to Instagram since giving birth to her third child with Maroon 5's Adam Levine. No longer baring her baby bump, Behati sported a black mesh dress, platform boots and a bold red lip in photos of the evening, as seen in her Feb. 15 Instagram post, captioned "VALENTINE'S DAY."
Meanwhile, Alexis, who recently eloped with James, per his IG, rocked a white dress and bridal veil.
Film director Taylor James, who was also present for the celebration of love, provided even more looks into the night's event, which featured newlyweds James and Alexis entering a venue hand-in-hand while loved ones clapped and cheered them on.
It's unclear if Adam attended the event as well, which comes a month after news broke that he and Behati welcomed their third child together. Their newest addition joins big sisters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.
Before their newborn arrived, Behati revealed her baby bump to the world in September, by sharing a photo of herself posing in the reflection of a window.
Just days after the joyous milestone was shared, Behati and Adam's relationship would hit rough seas when Instagram model Sumner Stroh made a TikTok claiming she had a year-long affair with Adam.
In the video, she also alleged that Adam DM'ed her in June, "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
The next day, Adam took to his Instagram Story, writing in part. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."
Following the scandal, a source close to the couple told E! News in September that Behati "is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair. They have been together this entire time."
On Adam's end, the source added, "He's disappointed in himself and upset that he has hurt his family like this. It's a wake-up call and has made him realize that he has a lot to work on."