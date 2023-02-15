The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cody Cooper

April Marie is moving on to motherhood.
The Ultimatum alum is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper, the couple announced on Feb. 13. Alongside a montage featuring pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test, April shared on Instagram, "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023."
The 25-year-old went on to break down her pregnancy in a follow-up post addressed to her baby on the way, sharing that she and Cody, 30, first got the happy news in December. "Made a bestie with my bestie," she wrote on Feb. 14. "Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real."
Describing the journey as a "rollercoaster," April recalled how she had "a feeling" that she was pregnant and went to a doctor's office to confirm her suspicion. "There you were on your first ultrasound," the reality star wrote, adding that she and Cody announced the baby news to family shortly after the visit. "You have no idea how loved you are already."
April continued, "These first two months flew, so we can only imagine how fast time will fly before you finally come into this world & completely change ours. Until then, Mommy & Daddy cannot wait to meet you."
The pregnancy news comes nearly a year after the premiere of April's season of The Ultimatum, on which she appeared alongside then-boyfriend Jake Cunningham. The two ended up calling it quits by the end of the season, with April revealing during the reunion episode that she was in a new and "serious" relationship with an "older" man.
That gentleman turned out to be Cody, a Texas-based real estate broker and vape entrepreneur. "Mr. Right came along and swept me off my feet," April told E! News in April. "While I was supposed to have my hot-girl winter, he interrupted it and we've been dating for six months."
At the time, Cody marked their relationship milestone with a sweet tribute on Instagram. "It's only been 6 months & it feels like a lifetime," he wrote. "We've traveled the world together, spent holidays/birthdays with family, moved in together & so much more in a short amount of time."
He added, "I'm so proud to see that the world loves you almost as much as I do."
