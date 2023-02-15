The Ultimatum's April Marie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Cody Cooper

Watch : 7 Endgame TV Couples That NEED to Be Together

April Marie is moving on to motherhood.

The Ultimatum alum is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Cody Cooper, the couple announced on Feb. 13. Alongside a montage featuring pictures of the pair holding a sonogram and a positive pregnancy test, April shared on Instagram, "The hardest secret we've ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023."

The 25-year-old went on to break down her pregnancy in a follow-up post addressed to her baby on the way, sharing that she and Cody, 30, first got the happy news in December. "Made a bestie with my bestie," she wrote on Feb. 14. "Mommy & daddy wanted to enjoy our privacy & special moments as we navigate through changes, watch you grow & make sure we made it through the first trimester. I was so numb because I couldn't believe it. But now that we are here, it's finally starting to feel so real."

Describing the journey as a "rollercoaster," April recalled how she had "a feeling" that she was pregnant and went to a doctor's office to confirm her suspicion. "There you were on your first ultrasound," the reality star wrote, adding that she and Cody announced the baby news to family shortly after the visit. "You have no idea how loved you are already."