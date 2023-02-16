Netflix’s Dance 100 Trailer Brings a New Kind of Dance Competition Series to the Floor

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Dance 100 is flipping the dance competition genre on its head.

In the exclusive trailer for Netflix's new series, premiering March 17, dancers for artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson and Ricky Martin put their skills to the test—but instead of dancing, they'll be choreographing.

"Dance 100 is an epic street dance competition showcasing eight accomplished dancers who are ready to prove they're the next superstar choreographer," Netflix teased. "Showcasing one hundred of the world's best dancers, known as the Dance 100, the contestants must choreograph, teach and perform next-level group performances that will wow the judges, who, in a twist—are their own dancers."

The eight competing dancers have also previously worked on routines with artists like Lizzo, Cardi B and Missy Elliott. In other words: these dancers know what they're doing.

Still, Dance 100 is a different beast, with one competitor admitting, "I'm not really used to being both the choreographer and the dancer at the same time."