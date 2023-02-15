Coach's NYFW It-Bag Now Comes In New Spring Colorways

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the shows are nothing short of extraordinary. The runways are dripping with exciting new styles and reimaginations of timeless looks, and Coach is definitely in on all the fashion fun.

Coach debuted its Fall 2023 collection at the historic Park Avenue Armory with creative direction by Stuart Vevers. The runway show brought a modern, edgy twist to classic leather staples and timeless silhouettes. The looks, from the floor-length maxi skirts to the chicest handbags, were all about embracing individuality. Celebrating self-expression at the show with Coach were a list of celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso, Raye and more.

They sported all the chic, preppy and playful Coach looks, from oversized leather jackets to Tabby bags. While Lil Nas X held a lollipop in one hand and a custom, bright red Tabby Shoulder Bag in the other, the good news is that Coach just launched brand new spring colorways of the iconic handbag, and you can shop the dreamy shades for yourself. Scroll below to get the signature Tabby in the season's best and brightest colors, and be prepared to meet your new favorite handbag.