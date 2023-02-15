Coach's NYFW It-Bag Now Comes In New Spring Colorways

The celeb-favorite, iconic Tabby Shoulder Bag made numerous appearances at NYFW, and now you can shop it for yourself in the prettiest new shades.

By Ella Chakarian Feb 15, 2023 10:06 PMTags
HandbagsNew York Fashion WeekShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionLil Nas XShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
E-comm: coach nyfw ISIDORE MONTAG

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the shows are nothing short of extraordinary. The runways are dripping with exciting new styles and reimaginations of timeless looks, and Coach is definitely in on all the fashion fun.

Coach debuted its Fall 2023 collection at the historic Park Avenue Armory with creative direction by Stuart Vevers. The runway show brought a modern, edgy twist to classic leather staples and timeless silhouettes. The looks, from the floor-length maxi skirts to the chicest handbags, were all about embracing individuality. Celebrating self-expression at the show with Coach were a list of celebrities, including Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, Zoey Deutch, Camila Mendes, Rudy Mancuso, Raye and more.

They sported all the chic, preppy and playful Coach looks, from oversized leather jackets to Tabby bags. While Lil Nas X held a lollipop in one hand and a custom, bright red Tabby Shoulder Bag in the other, the good news is that Coach just launched brand new spring colorways of the iconic handbag, and you can shop the dreamy shades for yourself. Scroll below to get the signature Tabby in the season's best and brightest colors, and be prepared to meet your new favorite handbag.

read
Oh Boy! The Disney X Coach 100 Years of Wonder Collection Is Here!

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

You can shop the iconic Coach Tabby Shoulder Bag in pink, light violet and yellow gold. It's a fun and vibrant touch to the perfect everyday handbag that will have you wishing it was spring already.

$450
Coach

In more fashion news, you can snag this Kate Spade satchel bag for under $100 for a limited time.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!