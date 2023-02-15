Apple TV+'s Extrapolations May Have the Most Impressive Cast in TV History

The stars are out at the moment, but for how long?
That is one of the questions posed in the new, well, star-studded trailer for Extrapolations, Apple TV+'s upcoming anthology series about the negative impact of climate change. Really, there couldn't be more celebrities signed onto this project.
After all, the show boasts names like Edward Norton, Forest Whitaker, Diane Lane, Tobey Maguire, David Schwimmer, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Sienna Miller, Daveed Diggs, Indira Varma, Heather Graham, Murray Bartlett, Tahar Rahim, Eiza González, Gaz Choudhry, Adarsh Gourav, Hari Nef, Cherry Jones, Judd Hirsch, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, to name drop a few.
As Marion Cotillard puts it in the teaser, released Feb. 15, "Human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after another." Yara Shahidi adds, "We cannot give up and go home for one simple reason: We already are home. This is our only home."
Plus, a certain Oscar winner is the biggest star of them all. "Stop being angry about the past," Meryl Streep warns. "The future is now."
The series will entail eight different stories from around the world and across multiple time periods. Per its description: "The fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent."
As the trailer suggests, "The climate is changing. When will we?"
See what the future holds for us all when Extrapolations premieres March 17, only on Apple TV+.