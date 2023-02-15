Why RHOC Fans Think Braunwyn Windham-Burke Married Girlfriend Jennifer Spinner

Here come the brides?
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke had fans rushing to congratulate her after she alum posted a photo kissing girlfriend Jennifer Spinner outside a Las Vegas wedding chapel on Valentine's Day.
"Crazy….in love," the former Bravo star, 45, shared on Instagram on Feb. 14. "I adore you @hashtag_blehssed You're my love, my best friend, the reason I laugh. I'm the luckiest girl in the world. Here's to a lifetime of adventures #cheerstogoodchoices #happyvalentinesday #vegaswedding #elvis #ourway #loveislove #lgbtq."
While the social media post seemed like an obvious marriage announcement, a source confirmed to E! News it was actually a commitment ceremony and not legal because of Braunwyn's pending divorce from estranged husband Sean Burke. Additionally, the couple like breaking rules and social norms as queer people have done throughout history.
"We are so excited to be doing things our own way," Braunwyn, who came out as a lesbian in 2020, exclusively told E! News, "and our commitment is really exciting for our family."
Following the commitment ceremony, Jennifer posted her own sweet tribute to her "soulmate."
"At the height of Covid, in the midst of my lowest moment, I made a manifestation list of everything I wanted in my romantic life," she wrote on Instagram. "I made the list thinking 'ok, maybe if I'm really lucky, I find someone that meets 1/2 of these.' Then I met B, my gorgeous, sweet, smart, hilarious."
She continued, "If soulmates are a thing, she's definitely mine. Thank you for the best 7 months and for making me into a Valentine's Day believer. Here's to making reckless and 'cringe' decisions together for the rest of our lives."
Braunwyn filed for divorce from Sean in October 2022 after 23 years of marriage. The exes share seven children: Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.
