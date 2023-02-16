Where Below Deck's Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg Stand Today After Season 10 Boatmance

Watch : Below Deck's Katie Glaser Reveals Where She Stands With Ross McHarg

Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg have jumped ship from their Below Deck season 10 boatmance.

As Bravo fans continue to watch the two St. David crew members carry on with their rocky romance on the series, Katie confirmed their hot and heavy relationship didn't last past filming.

"We both live on opposite sides of the world—he went his way after the show and I went mine," Katie, who resides in Florida, exclusively told E! News of the Asia-based bosun. "At the end of the day we decided that it was what it was on the boat and after the boat we both went our separate ways."

And the deckhand isn't rushing into anything new, as she revealed, "I am single. I'm just enjoying life right now," adding that yachting is an "interesting" industry to date in.

On Below Deck's Feb. 13 episode, Ross blew up at Katie after she once again accused him of flirting with Stew Alissa Humber during a night of drinking.