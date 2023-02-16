Where Below Deck's Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg Stand Today After Season 10 Boatmance

Katie Glaser and Ross McHarg have jumped ship from their Below Deck season 10 boatmance.
As Bravo fans continue to watch the two St. David crew members carry on with their rocky romance on the series, Katie confirmed their hot and heavy relationship didn't last past filming.
"We both live on opposite sides of the world—he went his way after the show and I went mine," Katie, who resides in Florida, exclusively told E! News of the Asia-based bosun. "At the end of the day we decided that it was what it was on the boat and after the boat we both went our separate ways."
And the deckhand isn't rushing into anything new, as she revealed, "I am single. I'm just enjoying life right now," adding that yachting is an "interesting" industry to date in.
On Below Deck's Feb. 13 episode, Ross blew up at Katie after she once again accused him of flirting with Stew Alissa Humber during a night of drinking.
"I think he didn't like when I keep bringing it up, but obviously that's something that really bugs me when he's obviously flirting with Alyssa," Katie explained of their love triangle. "I would never tolerate that in my normal life, so to me I feel like with him you have to keep hitting it over the head until he listens."
When it comes to Alissa purposely getting a little too close to Ross, Katie noted, "I think there was a little intention of getting under my skin, because it worked."
However, things weren't serious enough to rattle her. "But at the end of the day I realized Ross and I were never going to have anything after the show," she added. "It was a fun experience."
See their boatmance play out when Below Deck airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
