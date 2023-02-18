The 12th Victim: The Truth About the Murder Spree That Inspired Every Onscreen Killer Couple

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

When the bodies of Marion and Velda Bartlett and their not-quite-3-year-old daughter Betty Jean were found stashed behind the family's home, authorities in Lincoln, Neb., expected that Caril Ann Fugate would turn up soon.

After all, they reasoned, Fugate's boyfriend Charles Starkweather had just killed her family, so surely the 14-year-old was next—or already dead.

But when August Meyer was shot to death in his farmhouse in Bennet, Neb., and hours later the bodies of high school sweethearts Carol King and Bobby Jensen were discovered in a storm cellar, and then a waitress at a diner recalled a girl who matched Caril's description coming in and ordering hamburgers...

Investigators went from searching for an armed and dangerous 19-year-old who had kidnapped and probably killed his girlfriend to being on the hunt for a cold-blooded couple who were leaving a trail of bodies in their wake.

Naturally, the truth was far more complicated.