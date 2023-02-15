This First Look at Lady Gaga in Joker: Folie à Deux Deserves a Round of Applause

Watch : Margot Robbie Reacts to Lady Gaga's Casting in Joker Sequel

Valentine's Day may be over, but this bad romance is just getting started.

Lady Gaga surprised fans Feb. 14 when she shared a sneak peek of her upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux on Instagram.

In the must-see image, the Oscar winner showcased her transformation into Harley Quinn as she gets up close and personal with Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. And despite the tiny tease, fans are already clamoring for more.

"Yes!" Kate Hudson wrote in the comment section, while Lili Reinhart simply shared, "Omgomgomg."

In the film, which is a musical sequel to director Todd Phillips' 2019 film Joker, Joaquin will reprise his Oscar-winning role as the legendary Batman villain while Gaga will play his longtime henchwoman and love interest.

While plot details are still being kept under wraps, Folie à Deux references a delusion or mental illness shared by two people, suggesting that Joker and Harley are up to something.