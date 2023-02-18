Can Fragrances Trigger Arousal? These Scents Will Get You in the Mood, According to a Perfumer

Watch : Zoë Kravitz Shares Beauty Tips From Parents Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet

Forget chocolates and oysters, it turns out perfumes are powerful aphrodisiacs.

Similar to how red lipstick makes a statement without the wearer ever having to utter a word, certain scents can act as invisible magnets, making you irresistible to others. But before we break down which notes will help get you in the mood, you should know why it's enticing in the first place.

"In fragrance, certain ingredients, when viewed through the eyes of aromatherapy, can enhance our senses to the highest or trigger certain aspects of joy, sexiness and arousal," a spokesperson for InterParfums told E! News. "It can lead the wearer on an exotic adventure akin to visually reading a romance novel."

They added, "Scent by nature triggers feelings, emotions and sensations—good, bad or indifferent."

So it's no surprise that some of the most seductive quotes in history are in reference to perfume. When asked what she wore to bed, Marilyn Monroe famously told reporters, "I only wear Chanel No. 5."

Elizabeth Taylor, meanwhile, noted, "The beauty of fragrance is that it speaks to your heart and hopefully someone else's."