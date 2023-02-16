The Flash's Danielle Panabaker Details Why Her New Character Reminds Her of This Past Role

Watch : The Flash Sneak Peek: Barry Meets the 3rd Snow Sister

The cold front is over and a new character is thawing on The Flash—well, kind of.

Danielle Panabaker is known for portraying Dr. Caitlin Snow and the classic DC Comics character Killer Frost on The CW series, but in the Feb. 15 episode "Hear No Evil," she said hello to one final alter ego.

"Khione was this idea that Caitlin and Frost's dad had," the actress exclusively told E! News. "This was a seed that was planted way back in season four."

And speaking of seeds, Panabaker is keenly aware that her new nature-loving alter ego feels reminiscent of another one of her fan-favorite characters: Sky High's Layla Williams.

"I did think that at the beginning," she said with a laugh, "I was like, 'All right guys, where are we going with this?' Because they're definitely getting Layla vibes."

And viewers will see just how similar Khione and Layla really are as the story unfolds. Panabaker added, "She definitely is connected to nature in a variety of different ways."

And in addition to playing a third Snow sister in the final season, Panabaker is also returning as director for one of the most anticipated episodes of the final season featuring the return of Arrowverse alums Stephen Amell, David Ramsey and Keiynan Lonsdale.