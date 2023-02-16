Why The Challenge: Ride or Dies Champs Are Already Promising Another Win

Watch : The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Talks Helping Ukraine

"Is there anything Tori and Devin can't do while together?"

So wondered fellow The Challenge: Ride or Dies finalist Nany Gonzalez on the MTV series' Feb. 15 as she watched Davids—are should we say the Daves?— Tori Deal and Devin Walker best the Goliaths: Her and seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez, as well as Tori's ex-fiancé (and three-time winner) Jordan Wiseley and BFF Aneesa Ferreira.

While the emotionally taxing season was capped off with a grueling 100-hour final challenge—one that saw rookie pair Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser eliminated early after she suffered two horrific back-to-back injuries—the experience was a rewarding one for Are You the One? frenemies turned besties Tori and Devin, even before they took home the $1 million grand prize.

"This was my fourth final and Devin's third, so you know what it's like to make it to the end with people you don't like," Tori told E! News. "And then when you get the opportunity to make it to the end with your friends, the stress and pressure comes off in a different way now because instead of competing against somebody in a ruthless competition, you're actually racing your friends for a million dollars. It makes it a lot easier to go about it emotionally when your friends are there."