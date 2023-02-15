The Real Reason You's Penn Badgley Doesn't Want to Do Sex Scenes Anymore

Watch : Lukas Gage LOVES Working With Penn Badgley (& Why That Scares Him)

Hey you, Joe Goldberg is keeping his killer moves out of the bedroom.

Days after Penn Badgley revealed that he asked to do stop filming sex scenes in the latest season of his show You, he explained his reasoning.

"If you have a partner," Badgley stated on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live Feb. 14," and you wanna be with your partner and you have to do this with another person, frankly, for me, it's just not my desire."

On Feb. 9, the actor stated on his Podcrushed podcast that ahead of the current season four, he asked the Netflix series' showrunner, Sera Gamble, "Can I just do no more intimacy scenes?"

Badgley, who is married to singer Domino Kirke, further noted that "fidelity in every relationship, especially in a marriage, is important to me."

Prior to the most recent season of You, Badgley's character was often involved in intimate scenes, including with season one Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) and season two and three's Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).