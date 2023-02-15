The Fate of Natasha Lyonne's Poker Face Revealed

Will Natasha Lyonne's mystery-of-the-week Poker Face return for season two? Find out if the critically acclaimed Peacock series was cancelled or renewed.

By Brett Malec Feb 15, 2023
TVNatasha LyonnePeacockNBCU
When it comes to the future of Poker Face, there's no more mystery.

On Feb. 15, Peacock announced the critically acclaimed case-of-the-week series starring Natasha Lyonne has been renewed for a second season.

Created by Knives Out and Glass Onion writer Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows Lyonne's Charlie—who has an extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying—as she solves crimes across the country.

Lyonne, who also serves as producer on the series, previously described each episode as "their own little puzzle box."

Season one has featured an A-list roster of guest stars including Adrien Brody, Charles Melton, Chloë Sevigny, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith LightRhea PerlmanTim Meadows and many more.

Lyonne even got to direct Nick Nolte on episode eight and told E! News of the experience, "He was pretty sensational to get to work with."

Hear more from Lyonne in the interview above.

Watch Poker Face any time on Peacock.

