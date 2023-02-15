Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Break Up 8 Months After Sparking Romance Rumors

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals Why She DELETED Dating Apps

As Camila Cabello sings, "Yeah, that's just life, baby."

And it looks like life has taken the "Havana" artist and the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch in different directions as a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted "Austin is single again."

E! News has reached out to Camila's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Camila, 25, and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Just two months later, the pair were seen walking hand in hand in Santa Monica, Calif. after grabbing drinks from the local Caffe Wooyoo, with Camila even posting a photo of their beverages to Instagram.

"They were very sweet together and looked happy," an eyewitness told E! News Aug. 9. "They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."