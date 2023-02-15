Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch Break Up 8 Months After Sparking Romance Rumors

As Camila Cabello sings, "Yeah, that's just life, baby."
And it looks like life has taken the "Havana" artist and the CEO of dating app Lox Club Austin Kevitch in different directions as a recent newsletter sent to Lox Club subscribers noted "Austin is single again."
E! News has reached out to Camila's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
Camila, 25, and Austin, 31, first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. Just two months later, the pair were seen walking hand in hand in Santa Monica, Calif. after grabbing drinks from the local Caffe Wooyoo, with Camila even posting a photo of their beverages to Instagram.
"They were very sweet together and looked happy," an eyewitness told E! News Aug. 9. "They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."
As for their most recent sighting, Camila and Austin were photographed grabbing dinner together in Santa Monica in November.
They even appear to have a mutual friend in Nicholas Galitzine. In addition to starring alongside Camila in the 2021 movie Cinderella, the actor has appeared in several pics with Austin on social media.
Prior to her romance with Austin, Camila was in a relationship with Shawn Mendes for more than two years, with the "Señorita" stars announcing their breakup in November 2021.
And recently, Camila shared her thoughts on dating.
"I feel like date is even the wrong word," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in October. "For me, dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends, and then if you're at a dinner party and your focus is on making great friends, on friendships, and then if there's a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens but it's natural. But you're not focused on giving, like, three hours or a full night of dating to a stranger because that's a waste of life."
Although, Camila indicated she was taking a break from the apps.
"I was on a dating app for like 24 hours then I left," she told Drew Barrymore. "Because the first guy that DM'ed me was like an aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville and I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me. Does that make sense?....You don't know their intentions. But even that, I'm like, I don't even know. When you are just trying to make friends, you're going to meet guys that are vetted by your friends, which is amazing."