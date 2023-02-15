Rihanna's Struggles About Dressing for Her Postpartum Body Are All Too Relatable

Rihanna said her pregnancy style a "piece of cake," but confessed she had a different experience after giving birth. "Dressing in postpartum," she told British Vogue, "What the f--k do you do?"

Motherhood sparked a new Rihanna-ssance for the style icon.

After welcoming her first child, a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, Rihanna revealed that she experienced fashion rebirth as she navigated styling her postpartum body.

"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," the Fenty Beauty founder told British Vogue in an interview for its March cover published Feb. 15. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f--k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."

However, Rihanna admitted that she didn't know what to wear weeks into her postpartum journey, noting that most of the clothes she had didn't look or fit properly.

"Everything is too small or too big," she shared. "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use."

She added, "Well, unless you get pregnant again."

Rihanna's Best Looks

And in true Rihanna fashion, her baby announcement was epic

While performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12, the 34-year-old confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP.

While Rihanna hasn't shared additional details about her pregnancy, she told British Vogue she's "down for whatever" when it comes to the sex.

"My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here," she said. "I'm open. Girl, boy. Whatever."

Inez & Vinoodh for British Vogue

There's no denying that Rihanna redefined maternity fashion when she was expecting her first child. So, before she outdoes herself again, relive her head-turning pregnancy style below.

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID
Sleepwear Chic

While out in Beverly Hills on April 8, Rihanna rocked a comfy pajama-inspired look, which included a long vintage Azzedine Alaïa blue satin shirt and Alexander Wang cotton shorts. She styled up the outfit with glittery Nike sneakers, a diamond necklace and Balenciaga handbag.

 

BACKGRID
Pretty in Pink Again

The star showcases a playful look while out to dinner in L.A. in April 2022.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Mom, Baby & Baby Daddy

Rihanna appears with partner A$AP Rocky.

Instagram/Backgrid
"Best Pregnancy Style Ever"

Rihanna rocked an Alexander Wang ensemble, Amina Muaddi boots, Coperni sunglasses, and Nikos Koulis and EÉRA jewels for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif, and Kim loved her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

The star sparkled at the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty in Los Angeles.

BACKGRID
Night Out

The star showcases her baby bump as she steps out for dinner in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram / Rihanna
Feeling Blue

...but in a good way! the pregnant star models a turquoise cutout jumpsuit for Instagram, captioning her post, "Thicc."

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Runway Ready

Rihanna stepped out in her riskiest look yet for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week. 

Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
So Chic

Rihanna and her man attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week in February 2022. 

BACKGRID
#1 Fan

While grabbing a bite to eat in New York City with A$AP Rocky and her brother Rorrey Fenty, Rihanna looked effortlessly chic in a New York Mets t-shirt, orange bomber jacket, gemstone jeans and strappy black heels. 

Backgrid
Touchdown!

The "Diamonds" singer sported a blue see-through top, head scarf, bomber jacket and jeans combination after the Rams won the Super Bowl. 

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Return

The star showcases her baby bump in a green, sequined The Attico halter top and matching pink pants at an event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, less than two weeks after confirming her pregnancy. Her partner A$AP Rocky joined her at the bash.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Stepping Out in Style

Rihanna stepped in chic fashion during a night out on Feb. 9.

DIGGZY/JESAL/Shutterstock
Fierce Fashionsta

For her outing in Santa Monica, Calif., the singer wore a crop top paired with a full-length patchwork coat.

Instagram
Jersey Girl

Just days after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna showed off her baby bump while wearing a jersey with matching orange gloves.

Ab / BACKGRID
Eat Your Heart Out

Rih paired her iconic Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket with a Chicago Bulls jersey and Chrome Hearts pants for dinner at Nobu. 

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock
All-Black Everything

The mom-to-be slipped into a laced-up black top paired with black leggings for an outing on Feb. 6.

DIGGZY/SHUTTERSTOCK
Pretty in Pink

For her stunning pregnancy announcement Jan. 31, Rihanna wowed in a vintage Chanel quilted coat paired with gorgeous jewels.

