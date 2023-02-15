Rihanna's Struggles About Dressing for Her Postpartum Body Are All Too Relatable

Watch : Why Rihanna Wasn't Paid for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Motherhood sparked a new Rihanna-ssance for the style icon.

After welcoming her first child, a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, Rihanna revealed that she experienced fashion rebirth as she navigated styling her postpartum body.

"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," the Fenty Beauty founder told British Vogue in an interview for its March cover published Feb. 15. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f--k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."

However, Rihanna admitted that she didn't know what to wear weeks into her postpartum journey, noting that most of the clothes she had didn't look or fit properly.

"Everything is too small or too big," she shared. "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use."

She added, "Well, unless you get pregnant again."