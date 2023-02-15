Rihanna's Struggles About Dressing for Her Postpartum Body Are All Too Relatable

Motherhood sparked a new Rihanna-ssance for the style icon.
After welcoming her first child, a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, Rihanna revealed that she experienced fashion rebirth as she navigated styling her postpartum body.
"Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake," the Fenty Beauty founder told British Vogue in an interview for its March cover published Feb. 15. "But dressing in postpartum, what the f--k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital—that was nothing but sweats and hoodies."
However, Rihanna admitted that she didn't know what to wear weeks into her postpartum journey, noting that most of the clothes she had didn't look or fit properly.
"Everything is too small or too big," she shared. "You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you're not going to use."
She added, "Well, unless you get pregnant again."
And in true Rihanna fashion, her baby announcement was epic.
While performing at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12, the 34-year-old confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her second child with A$AP.
While Rihanna hasn't shared additional details about her pregnancy, she told British Vogue she's "down for whatever" when it comes to the sex.
"My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here," she said. "I'm open. Girl, boy. Whatever."
There's no denying that Rihanna redefined maternity fashion when she was expecting her first child. So, before she outdoes herself again, relive her head-turning pregnancy style below.